Christianity, Coronavirus, Meditation, Mindfulness, Psychology & Buddhism -By Nneka Okumazie

Mostly, people are looking for happiness. When it is out of reach, the low-hanging fruit is calm.

Calm from anxieties, fears, worries, failure, disappointment, rejection and troubles.

For some, the higher the troubles, the farther the distance they go to seek an anxiety cancelling calm.

Calm is not necessarily once, or static, it can be dynamic and continuous.

Some have clinical troubles, others are nominal.

In general, for happiness, freedom from whatever – is assumed as what would unlock happiness.

So the reward circuitry of the brain – for many – becomes interlinked to their own kind of happiness, calm, or freedom.

People, through history, lived under all kinds of pressure, so their coping mechanism – of the day – is often so important to them, to survive or stay alive.

In seeking calm, some put hope on politician or election, others put hope on a career, or relationship, experience, trip, only to find that it shifted as soon as they reached it, requiring them to go deeper or find something else.

Everyone forgets that as much as times have changed, the basics of humans search stay the same.

It is possible that contentment against most aspects of human wants is among the priciest possessions.

To know when to stop, how to be mostly patient, to always do things right, are important markers.

Also, to understand that there is no hope in some nascent stuff that seems so believable or must-have. And to remember that lives are more complex than any singular satisfaction.

This fast moving life is subject to time, to uncertainties and all kinds of surprises.

There are some problems that befell some people that aren’t their own making but like a test of understanding. Many let it drive them crazy or desperate – doing things that worsened the situation.

Life is hard – no doubt, but life is hope. There are people who self-destruct in what they named as exploring drugs, sex, lust, greed, internet insults, hate, evil, wickedness, etc.

Many do, to bring calm to themselves, trying to free the mind from thinking of their problem.

They later find out it doesn’t fill, they get hooked, needing it even when they seem fine.

Some, who got off addictions, try to raise the alarm for others on the need to avoid it.

The risks the world faces from many people who engage in all sorts of private horror, affects the world, more than how the advocates of do-whatever-you-like can trace or understand.

Addiction that many people think brings calm is often a call to confusion – all kinds of confusion crisscrossing things in strange destructive ways.

The Scriptures warns of destruction. Christianity promotes patience and contentment.

Lots of people are activists of causes they do not want to be on the receiving end for, but could care less about whatever they’re giving out.

It’s like – this is the right thing, do it. But forget to also seek by themselves the right things they should also do for a better world.

The Word of GOD is perfect and complete. It doesn’t say achieve one and leave the rest. It says flee evil, don’t sin. Christ came to give Life abundantly.

So it is better to limit desire for happiness or calm, or other things, knowing that since the mind rarely avoids thinking, it also may never want to stop going deeper into an addiction [or say destruction].

There is a general assumption about what will make one happy, or guesswork about what will make a situation better, leading many to try strange stuff.

But part of this guesswork and assumption has led some to suicide, murder-suicide, prison, or cruelty.

Christianity does not work with the same reward system studied in neuroscience.

Looking for deterministic models of world reward, in general, to show that the Christianity is working is not the measure of Salvation.

Some lived and tried to cope in all kinds of ways, but their end wasn’t what they assumed. It is better to seek JESUS.

[1 Timothy 6:6, But godliness with contentment is great gain.]

[Revelation 2:5, Remember therefore from whence thou art fallen, and repent, and do the first works; or else I will come unto thee quickly, and will remove thy candlestick out of his place, except thou repent.]