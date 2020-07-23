Christianity, Wisdom, Potiphar’s Wife, Debauchery & Pornography -By Nneka Okumazie

Some people say the Bible is biased against women, NO, the examples and guidance of the Scriptures are such that can be inverted.

Just like women can commit whoredom, so can men.

Just like men can be false prophets, so can women.

There is so much in the world, about power, money and sex by which most conflicts or troubles can be categorized.

Sex is not always the act. There are varying components – all of which are sins.

The pleasures of sexual sin are often to the body and mind like gain, or sweet gain.

But in the moment of sin, it is hard to ask, or wonder that by doing this, what is being lost?

The Scriptures say the fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom, which can also mean that adherence to the commands of JESUS – the Savior, no matter how uncomfortable is the right thing to do.

Disobedience may seem complex sometimes, but an easier word is disagreement,

People everywhere disagree every day. Some do immensely only to find out how wrong they were.

Disagreement can stem from assurance of fact, observation, experience, intention, rights, etc.

But to disagree with the Creator – Owner, Older, Wiser, Spirit, Immortal, Jehovah is clearly a losing game.

This is same often with sin, which the world just wants.

The loss that sin is, not just for self, but to others and the earth is so destructive.

Physically nothing may happen, but loss is set in motion.

People often like to bide their time, to respond to certain situations, or take action, so is the waiting day of the LORD – with matchless patience. Making Heaven is a journey of patience for good success.

Joseph may not have fully known what he avoided, but that fear of Yahweh that he carried, can be linked to blessings of the LORD on the tribe of Israel many years on.

Lust is like a grip, tightening, so that physical ease is sought but unknown dark wells are dug.

