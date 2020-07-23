Article of Faith
Christianity, Wisdom, Potiphar’s Wife, Debauchery & Pornography -By Nneka Okumazie
Joseph may not have fully known what he avoided, but that fear of Yahweh that he carried, can be linked to blessings of the LORD on the tribe of Israel many years on.
Some people say the Bible is biased against women, NO, the examples and guidance of the Scriptures are such that can be inverted.
Just like women can commit whoredom, so can men.
Just like men can be false prophets, so can women.
There is so much in the world, about power, money and sex by which most conflicts or troubles can be categorized.
Sex is not always the act. There are varying components – all of which are sins.
The pleasures of sexual sin are often to the body and mind like gain, or sweet gain.
But in the moment of sin, it is hard to ask, or wonder that by doing this, what is being lost?
The Scriptures say the fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom, which can also mean that adherence to the commands of JESUS – the Savior, no matter how uncomfortable is the right thing to do.
Disobedience may seem complex sometimes, but an easier word is disagreement,
People everywhere disagree every day. Some do immensely only to find out how wrong they were.
Disagreement can stem from assurance of fact, observation, experience, intention, rights, etc.
But to disagree with the Creator – Owner, Older, Wiser, Spirit, Immortal, Jehovah is clearly a losing game.
This is same often with sin, which the world just wants.
The loss that sin is, not just for self, but to others and the earth is so destructive.
Physically nothing may happen, but loss is set in motion.
People often like to bide their time, to respond to certain situations, or take action, so is the waiting day of the LORD – with matchless patience. Making Heaven is a journey of patience for good success.
Joseph may not have fully known what he avoided, but that fear of Yahweh that he carried, can be linked to blessings of the LORD on the tribe of Israel many years on.
Lust is like a grip, tightening, so that physical ease is sought but unknown dark wells are dug.[Ezekiel 23:14, And that she increased her whoredoms: for when she saw men pourtrayed upon the wall, the images of the Chaldeans pourtrayed with vermilion,]
Trending Articles
Should Religious Identities Define Our Tragedies? Part II –By Matthew Ma
While external military intervention is often considered vital during crises, achieving lasting peace requires a comprehensive approach that extends far...
Lessons from the Wike-Yerima Clash -By Faisal Suleiman Ahmad Gombe
Nigeria’s problem is not a shortage of laws but a shortage of moral courage. It’s easy to defend legality; it’s...
Money Cannot Buy Love: Lessons From The Ongoing Feud Between Regina And Ned, By Isaac Asabor
Closer home again, the story of Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill offers another lesson. Their marriage, though initially filled with...
The Trump Ultimatum: Why The Guilty Are Afraid, By SKC Ogbonnia
The saving solution for Tinubu is to muster courage, step on the big toes, and fully embrace the American military...
The Convict and the Captive: Nigeria’s Diplomatic Farce in Two Acts -By Vitus Ozoke, PhD
The decision to send ministers to London to press for Ekweremadu's release is not just tactically misguided – it is...