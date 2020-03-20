Corona Virus: Beyond Invading A Careless World Order -By Ifeanyichukwu Mmoh

Beyond dissembling global economies – since its debut a few months ago in Wuhan in the Hubei province of China – the dangerous and deadly Corona Virus (code-named Covid-19) has extended its neutralizing effects on global conflicts. Every nation on the planet – as of this moment – seemed to be concerned with either saving itself from the virus or otherwise protecting itself against possible invasion. For a previously latent virus to possess the ability to engage the minds of nations away from wars is legendary.

For over a decade, the global media has been locked down with stories of terrorist attacks, nuclear threats, economic sanctions designed to force or tale-guide countries to tow laid out paths dictated by world powers and/or stories of price war on the Brent crude and stuff. During this decade, bigots and notorious men hiding behind the cloak of religion and political power has refused to let the world know peace. These men treaded the path of greed using blackmail and laundered monies as their weapon.

At some point, it looked like the reason for global unrest was Islam. For the Al-Qaeda’s, the ISIS, the ISIL, the Al-Shabab and the ISWAP had held the globe at ransom; making unrealistic and unreasonable demands as their condition for negotiation and world peace. The mindset of the Islamic world was that unless and until Israel and America were neutralized, every quest for controlling the global economy remained a mirage. No one ever imagined that a mere virus could be audacious enough as to be a global foe.

The implication is that global politics, as it is now was a careless world order. The adoption of Democracy as the preferred system of administration as far as global politics was concerned kick-started the decline into the careless world order. Tying the global banking system around its apron and using the advantage to finance global conflict around the world – in order to keep the soldiers busy – the politicians imposed their unbridled greed for power on our cherished values turning them into obsolete morals.

That way, they turned the globe into a careless world where the chase for money is life and the taste for revenge is normal. All around you; from the educational system to healthcare, to religion and to the family unit, the pangs of politics has watered down everything of value. Leaders of nations cared less about the impact of their actions on the overall picture. They let ambition and vanity to dictate their actions and so Third World countries like Venezuela, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nigeria and Myanmar are doomed.

It is not out of place to state with certainty that the invasion of the deadly Corona Virus is the handy works of the greedy politicians who has turned their gaze to a certain New World Order/globalization for more than two decades now. It is their intention to use any means necessary to commence the unification of economies and the introduction of their very well crafted global currency. China is the worst hit by the Corona Virus but this is partly because of the inability of democracy to subdue communism.

A little flashback to past history will reveal the role that the media has played in propagating the rotten ideals of democracy. The same media today is used to spread fear all around the world in the name of Covid-19. One is tempted to ask: Who sanctioned the release of Covid-19 and what prevented science from creating an antidote since the discovery of this biological weapon? The careless mass of people of different races and beliefs obviously cared less, so now was the time for the politicians to make their big kill in money and in further advancing the Illuminati agenda.

A careless world indeed! Now, how about the Al-Qaeda’s and the other terrorist groups who thought they held the attention of the world in their pockets but did not realize they were only pawns on the chess board? Where are the roaring North Korea, Iran and Palestine? Today, their economies are at the mercy of a biological weapon which wouldn’t have taken them by surprise they were quiet enough to observe global politics. The huge financial war chest that made these countries proud is now lost.

Quite sad but this is a great lesson for us back in Nigeria. Since the outbreak of the virus, the federal government of Nigeria – which has preoccupied itself with chasing the opposition and pushing for an Islamic republic – has done more of public relations on behalf of the virus instead of adopting proactive steps that ensures the virus did not make it into the country. The level of peripheral knowledge on the Corona virus that an average Nigerian possessed was excellent yet needed knowledge was lacking.

People post contents that inspired fear rather than knowledge of what to watch out for and, then the ministry of health is the hallmark of unpreparedness. This global pandemic called Corona virus is one that will test the strength of the economy as well as the standard of living of the country it invades. It is not a pandemic that came to stage a comedy show as many Nigerians including the FG are wont to believe that Nigerians can fight off this one with prayers and our tropical rainforest climate.

It is on this backdrop that I’d like to ask: Can Nigeria afford to shut down economic activities for one day? Or what if the virus decides to invade the country by September when the weather was cool? The time has come to test if indeed Nigeria’s economy was the strongest within the African continent. For me, to shut down the economy for 24 hours under this present administration of inept leaders was asking for suicide. This is because the increase in isolated cases so far from 1 to 2 and to 5 meant that Nigerians are in continuous transit in their struggle to feed their bellies.

If the APC government had foreseen the invasion of this pandemic, they would’ve used the past 5 years differently. Today’s emergency requires that schools, market centers, mosques and churches needed to temporarily shut down but to do this will require the government to step down the price regime of electricity, petrol, water, food staple and pharmaceutical drugs. Governments needed to pay or advance certain amounts in worker’s salaries to enable the family unit subsist until the pandemic is checked.

This is why it is always advised that it is better to be prepared at all times for no one knew when an opportunity will appear. The outbreak of this pandemic has exposed the degree of unpreparedness of this federal government to counter emergencies. The shock from the sharp drop in the price of oil alone was devastatingly too rude for the limping economy to absorb that the government had to suspend her quest for a loan. The suspension is not for any other reason but the unwillingness to face another humiliating shock should the China NEXIM bank refuse to grant the loan in the light of what the parent country (China) grappled with.

Now that the sectional security architecture as designed by President Muhammadu Buhari, the polarized polity, the RUGA agenda and the relegation of the Vice-president; all of which has been the preoccupation of this government are been rendered as parochial in the face of Covid-19; only time shall tell if a new Nigeria and indeed a new world – that is devoid of ethnicity, religious bigotry and primordial politicking – will emerge after the crisis of present Corona virus.

Comrade Ifeanyichukwu Mmoh; an advocate for attitudinal change writes from Abuja. 08062577718.