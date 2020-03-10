Coronavirus, Suicide, Panic, Psychology, & the Breadth of Christianity -By Nneka Okumazie

It is possible to say that the greatest thing about life is breadth. It is also possible to bifurcate life, by breadth and moment. Life, most times, is either a battle to possess the moment or to own as much breadth.

The lack of understanding of moments and breadths is tied to lots of troubles and misplacements.

There are so many events that are just moments, albeit seeming like everything.

Advertisement

There are people that possess a breadth of position – for a certain time, or breadth of capacity, or advantage, thinking it is everything.

There are people who seem to possess no conspicuous moment, or breadth, and think they have nothing, or that it is over for them – and maybe swerve in desperation for anything.

There’s a history of certain moments that later on became a dud.

Advertisement

There are surges, trends, movements, alliances, causes, demands, etc. that seem novel, or that it would be the answer, forgetting that no matter how powerful, it would join the queue, in the breadth of time, of life – imperfect.

It is possible to become proud over a moment, but those who have had their moments understand what it is. It is possible to see what someone believes in, getting votes or voices, forgetting it would be better if it became a breadth, not just the moment.

So many disappointments have followed lots of initial victories. So many stagnations after what looked like progress.

Advertisement

There have also been lots of revelations after what many thought was the answer.

What people call the pursuit of happiness is mostly the pursuit of moments. As soon as the moment fades, race to chase another begins – fast or slowly.

It is wise for anyone to look if what one is after is moment or breadth.

Advertisement

It is also wise to consider how lasting?

More than moments is breadth, and more than breadth is the Breadth of breadths.

[Luke 10:18, And He said unto them, I beheld Satan as lightning fall from Heaven.]

Advertisement

There is always something else beyond everything – known, seen, heard or felt. But the Greatest is Christ.

There is a breadth to Christianity that says to love GOD and neighbor, glimpsing eternally.

There is also a breadth that say there may be wins or not, tribulations, but to look unto JESUS.

Advertisement

Another reason is because sometimes moments are hard to find, and if desires are not available, anything is used as a coping mechanism.

There are people who are in the loop of moments with dark humor, insults, trends, shout outs, spotlight, addiction, lust, stupidity, etc. They are at the mercy of spikes or respites of moments, but never satisfying.

The call to JESUS is the call to quit the chase of moments or fake breadths – hardly lasting.

Advertisement

There was a beginning to the world. Before the beginning there was the One who began all.

Reliance on Christ who sees and owns all is the ultimate Breadth – better than any offer.

JESUS is the totality, comprising of the past and future – regardless of the pressure of the moment or what seems like another era.

Advertisement

[John 8:58, JESUS said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Before Abraham was, I AM.]