COVID-19: Making Significance In Self-isolation Period -By Alao Afeez Oluwatamilore

It’s no more a news that they’ve been the outcry of Corona virus (COVID—19) pandemic disease which has plunge alot of fear and panic to every nook and cranny of the world making many people feel restless and powerless. The global pandemic aside from the several broadcast on the precautions perhaps many Nigerian still perhaps hold many misconceptions while many don’t even believe in it’s prevalence. Thus, confirmed cases and deaths score tends to keep increasing on a daily basis making all household into confinement.

On the flip side, having pondered on some ways to curtail this pandemic — the Federal Government has called for the closure of learning institution, market square, airport e.t.c which has sent us all to our bedroom as a result of the continuous spread of the Corona virus. But should this isolation stop Nigerian from been productive or less rational? Will this self isolation undermine us as individuals? The spread of COVID-19 has changed the lives of so many so amid fear and struggles.

However, during this time of self isolation and quarantine Nigerian needs to derive a thrill from noticing the details of our country and absorbing information to sabotage some sociopolitical problem we are facing which now need to be curtailed;thus, we need to strengthen our creative ways to keep ourselves amused within the four walls of our homes — being optimistic, minimizing irrational thoughts, navigating a must take responsibility in the fight against COVID – 19 and to eradicate the scourge of this deadly public health crisis.

As a matter of fact, we could do something in isolation — the religious perspective towards the self isolation is to make use of time to purify our soul and redefine our faith; seek refuge and guidance from the supreme being from the grief and sadness overpowered by the Corona virus (COVID-19). Well,both Muslims and Christian must seize opportunity to read and learn scriptural books to clean up the heart against panic that magnify amongst the populace.

In furtherance, to make a difference in this moment, we need to take a proactive role. There’s a need to relax our minds and take online learning skill, engage in raising media awareness about the precautions and share genuine advisory protocol on prevalence/consequences of the disease. In view of the foregoing, elite should not get involved in unhealthy and unhelpful critique. Moreover, there is an exigent need to catch up with some interesting books to read through the e-book networking sites to refine our reading skill — you could also visit indoor gym or engage in an at-home work out.

Corona virus is understandably beginning to take its toll, thus, another creative ways to keep ourselves amused within the four walls of our homes is to continuously read news and then catch up with new releases on online magazines, journals and reviews in other to expand our minds and reading culture. Start raising financial support provide assistance to the less privileged to cushion the stay at home measure.

In conclusion, the Government can not be left alone, the citizens therefore needs to fill the gap where the government is lacking – we all gets our fair share of resources and has a political voice. We all have a list of things to do that could ameliorate COVID – 19, and all of this measure will serve to distract you from the surreal situation we find ourselves in; some of the we can do are — Thus it’s high time we maintain strictly good personal hygiene, seeking medical early, washing the hand frequently, importantly getting information from the right source and avoiding spreading sensational and fake news.

— ÀLÀÓ, Afeez Oluwatamilore.