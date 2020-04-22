Covid-19: Why Yahaya Bello Must Take Proactive Measures Before It’s Too Late -By Ameh Moses Sunny

While health authorities at different states and at the federal levels are taken action to isolate and contain the spread of the novel corona virus in Nigeria. Knowing fully well that Nigeria’s public health system is under resourced and overwhelmed. Unfortunately the kogi state governor on his own part is doing little or nothing to tackle the spread of covid 19. The recent interview granted by Yahaya Bello on channels television “Sunday politics” has reveals to the world that something isn’t right with kogi state. Kogi state is bordered by ten other states and most of these states if not all has a one or two cases of the novel coronavirus. Even yet, kogi state is reported to have had no single case of covid 19. If at all this is true, glory be to God. But, the truth still remains, kogi state haven been the only state in Nigeria which shares a boundary with ten other states stands at a higher risk of the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus but it seem no preparation has been put in place for this godforsaken virus that had killed thousands of people all over the world.

In the interview he granted one could hear him saying. “we have an app, we haven’t tested anyone and no one has showed any covid 19 symptoms”. That was his reply when he was asked on how many people has been tested in kogi so far. It all seem Yahaya Bello didn’t understand this whole pandemic thing or he’s taking it for a common cold. With this scenario it is openly clear that kogi state is yet to set up an isolation centers let alone a laboratory, hence kogi state is not in anyway ready to fight almighty covid 19. One, could only wonder what he’s taken corona virus for, probably a mere cold and catarrh. Because I can’t place it where this whole app of a thing is coming from. Our governor must be serious for once.

Yahaya Bello, ought to know that diseases do not respect or recognize anybody, irrespective of your class or title, race or color, religion or political affiliation. Mighty men had fallen, hence no one is exempted. This is no politics or election where one can use numbers or money to maneuver ways to political position. This is pure reality starring us in the face. And, only strong and well resourced healthcare systems are necessary at this point in time. Not bragging or showing physical power.

What Yahaya Bello must do. The novel corona virus is new and we are learning more about it nearly everyday. Hence, all hands must be on deck so as to defeat this deadly virus. Its a matter of life and death. He, Yahaya Bello must without delay set up isolation centers and laboratory in the 3 senatorial districts of the state, provides testing kits as well as face mask and other necessary equipment. He has to rejuvenate most of our hospitals, including PHCs and provide essential primary health services across the 21 local government areas of the state. This is because primary health care is an important building block of any successful public health system. Primary health care centers are essential for testing and treatment and for sharing and collecting information.

Having shared borders with different states. The state government must set up a screening centers at the points of entry, and if that is already in place, it should be heighted, particularly passengers coming from the Northern and Western parts of the country. This should includes temperature checks, specific questions on known symptoms of the novel corona virus, travel history as well as how to protect themselves. Also, emergency operations centers has to put in place. These will serve as a coordination platforms and to be networked to the national incident coordination Centre. Overall, they should be a strong systems that will enable the prevention, early detection and prompt response to the covid 19 pandemic. A stitch in time they say saves nine. And, a man who refuses to make hale why the sun shines, will have himself to blame when the sun goes down.

Preparation have to be in top gears before this deadly virus take us by storm, forewarned is forearmed. May God grant our leaders, wisdom to tackle this deadly virus. This too shall come to pass.