Covid19: The world is in distress -By Abdulrasheed Hammad

The world is battling with deadly pandemic

Killing the powerful and powerless without exception

Weakened the power of puissance countries without exclusion

Killing the rich and the poor without segregation

This pandemic turns itself to a rule law

Which is equality before the law

People are equal before this pandemic

No respect for leader and ruler

The whole world has been shutdown

because of this baleful virus

Who will come to our aid?

Our religious places have been shut down

Everybody has been locked down in their home

Nobody wants to die

We are all afraid of death

In Nigeria as a country

Our leader is regretting

For their failure

In providing inadequate facilities in our hospital

If a little sickness hooks them

They have flown out of the country

If you ask them this month

They are going to medical checkup outside the country

You have brought this pandemic into our country

Yet, you and your family prefer foreign hospital

To our own local hospital

Our government has failed us

When Covid19 enters Nigeria

They prioritize our hospital

The hospital they have abandoned antecedently

Has become the home of salvation

For this rapacious politician

COVID 19 comes as a lesson

It serves as a warning

For the gluttonous leaders

Whose intention is to embezzle the public funds

The next thing for the world

Is to seek aid from God

To save us from this deadly virus

To forgive our sins

And save the world in its entirety

From this deadly virus

Our hand should be on deck

To fight this deadly virus

To pursue this virus from this world

And bring back a healthy state in the world

Our leader has learned a lesson

That this world is is nothing

To curb this pandemic

We need to protect ourselves

By staying away from social and

Religious gathering

To curb this disease from spreading

And protect ourselves and the whole world.