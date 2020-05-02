Forgotten Dairies
Covid19: The world is in distress -By Abdulrasheed Hammad
The world is battling with deadly pandemic
Killing the powerful and powerless without exception
Weakened the power of puissance countries without exclusion
Killing the rich and the poor without segregation
This pandemic turns itself to a rule law
Which is equality before the law
People are equal before this pandemic
No respect for leader and ruler
The whole world has been shutdown
because of this baleful virus
Who will come to our aid?
Our religious places have been shut down
Everybody has been locked down in their home
Nobody wants to die
We are all afraid of death
In Nigeria as a country
Our leader is regretting
For their failure
In providing inadequate facilities in our hospital
If a little sickness hooks them
They have flown out of the country
If you ask them this month
They are going to medical checkup outside the country
You have brought this pandemic into our country
Yet, you and your family prefer foreign hospital
To our own local hospital
Our government has failed us
When Covid19 enters Nigeria
They prioritize our hospital
The hospital they have abandoned antecedently
Has become the home of salvation
For this rapacious politician
COVID 19 comes as a lesson
It serves as a warning
For the gluttonous leaders
Whose intention is to embezzle the public funds
The next thing for the world
Is to seek aid from God
To save us from this deadly virus
To forgive our sins
And save the world in its entirety
From this deadly virus
Our hand should be on deck
To fight this deadly virus
To pursue this virus from this world
And bring back a healthy state in the world
Our leader has learned a lesson
That this world is is nothing
To curb this pandemic
We need to protect ourselves
By staying away from social and
Religious gathering
To curb this disease from spreading
And protect ourselves and the whole world.
