Cramps And Cries; The Women’s Menstrual Torment -By Ogungbile Emmanuel Oludotun

Apparently women don’t like divulging their privy activities to the so called ‘oblivious outsider’, as they prefer preserving it to themselves in expectance of the supernatural miracle for their panacea. I have noticed thus far that women, most particularly teenagers hides secrets of their puberty course, relationship stretch, life challenges and their conventional monthly menstruation. Withal, it might be a thing of to be ‘celebrated’, if anyone get themselves so ‘favoured and fortunate’ if they would painlessly tell you what they savvy in their most excruciating times of menstruation and the agonizing cramps that accompanies the line. True, The Guardian News once attested that up to 20% of women suffer from cramping severe enough to interfere with daily activities and many grimace through it without ever speaking up. Howbeit, sequel with the monthly upsurge of stomach hamper happening to this vunerable line of gender, I’m stirred to write this piece about things I have heard about cramps, and maybe infer how the situation can be abased or knocked down.

We all know that menstruation is a routine vaginal bleeding that occurs as part of a woman’s monthly cycle. It’s an imperative course that comes off every month, as the female reproductive body prepares for pregnancy. Hence, If no pregnancy occurs, the uterus, or womb, sheds its lining. The menstrual blood is partly blood and partly tissue from inside the uterus. It passes out of the body through the vagina. Thus, menstrual cycle and period are controlled by hormones like estrogen and progesterone.

Advertisement

In my brief apprehensions of study, I found out that menstruation usually start between age 11 and 14 and continue until menopause at about age 51. They usually last from three to five days. Withal, it should be noted that besides the bleeding from the vagina, women also chance upon some other challenges such as mood swings and irritability, food cravings, bloating and sore breasts, headache and fatigue, lower back pain, and the abdominal or pelvic cramping pain which is my major theme of discuss.

If memory would serve me vividly, maybe as a meticulous and inquisitive 15 year old boy, I started observing my susceptible 17 year old sister cry at each time of some particular days of the month. I would watch her helplessly as she weeps, rolling at different corners of her bed or perhaps rants and crook while doing some things of important in the kitchen.

However, despite that I was not the one feeling these noxious pains, it took me a long while to ask my sister the problem, as she herself will not want to easily retort to my questions. My impatient mind wouldn’t let me rest, as my sister and other seemingly female friends wouldn’t give me the answer I desire. Thus, I realised that this menstrual cramp is not just an ordinary English word, it also possessed it own technical term which is largely referred to as Dysmenorrheam. The pain which cause many menstruating women grimace through their pain in silence.

Advertisement

Pathetically, during the period of my curiosity, I was ‘fortunate’ enough to meet a friend who was bold enough to tell me how she regularly suffers a seven day long periods of accompanied cramps, so bad that she could hardly do any house chores. She explained bitterly to me of how her own period causes her to bleed for 10 to 16 days days at a time, and many things she still persevere and manages to make them part of her life. Maybe more pathetic enough, my readers will have to bear me witness that even as this pain might affirm unbearable amidst women, most especially girls. It is sad to note that women are usually discriminated against and treated poorly whenever they go to hospitals to complain about this stiff necked pains. Maybe I myself have seen girls after girls come crying to clinic, but regularly end up being treated lackadaisically, and not with adequate urgency that it deserve.

WebMD confirms that menstrual cramps are the leading cause of absenteeism in women younger than 30. Although over half of women who have menstrual periods experience some discomfort, 10% are temporarily disabled by symptoms, which is thus pathetic. Research shows that Prostaglandins are chemicals a woman’s body produces that cause many of the symptoms associated with menstrual discomfort. The tissue that lines the uterus makes these chemicals. Prostaglandins thus stimulate the uterine muscles to contract. Women who have high levels of prostaglandin may experience more intense contractions of their uterus and more pain. These Prostaglandins may also be responsible for usual vomiting, diarrhea, and headaches that accompany painful periods.

Dear readers as it known that cramps are a pretty normal part of getting your period, so it will be necessary to find measures that can be used for it’s relieve albiet I might not be qualified enough to describe or prescribed treatment to this stubborn and almost consequential course. Withal out of empathy I found out some measures that can bring relieve, they include taking hot bath, regular exercise, putting a heating pad on your belly or lower back, Certain vitamins and herbs like vitamin B1, fish oil, fenugreek, ginger, valerian, zataria, and zinc sulfate. Drugs like ibuprofen (Advil), naproxen (Aleve), or acetaminophen (Tylenol) can also be tried out, but follow instructions before using them. They might also want to talk with your doctor before taking pain medication cause they might have an allergy to aspirin or severe asthma. Finally, to the ‘unhurt or unconcerned’ members of the public, we might not feel or know what women pass through during this stage of their menstruation but we can at least show them care and help assit if the need arises. Howbeit, Doctors and medical personnel are also not excluded as I will take them to treat these vunerable patients with utmost respect and not neglect, so our women might not die within their pains.