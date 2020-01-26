Dear Leah Sharibu: You Are A Body Whose Soul Will Never Die -By Promise Eze

On the night of 14–15 April 2014 you were bundled alongside your mates into a truck by enemies you never offended, by men you did not hurt, by terrorists you didn’t know. They came to your school swathed in camouflage with guns strapped to their sides. They came to rip you off from your family. They came to tear down your dreams. You were a student with a belly filled with so hopes and heart yearning for better days. Perhaps you had dreamed of becoming a doctor or a teacher, or an engineer, or even a president. But your dreams came crashing when you were abducted that evening. You were denied the chance to make your family proud. You were denied the opportunity to make society better.

You never bargained on being a captive in your own country, a slave in a supposedly free country. You never imagined to be the reason why your parents would soak their bedsheets every night with tears. You never envisioned that you’d one day make international headlines. Every day the ones you love clasp hands praying that the next knock on the door would be by you. It’s five years now since you were whisked away into God knows where and we are still praying for your return.

And what was your crime? Your only crimes were that you pursued western education and that you refused to give up your faith even at the face of death. Is it a crime to be educated? Is it a crime to acquire knowledge? But they called you a criminal because you choose to learn inside the four walls of a classroom. Is it a crime to belong to any religious group you love? But your enemies pronounced you guilty simply because you identified with Christ.

Even when your friends and schoolmates were released for ransom you were still imprisoned in the jail of religious bigots. Your happiness was imprisoned for you had no reason to let out a smile. You were barricaded miles away from the ones that love you, from the ones you truly love, your family, your home and all that it entails. You were denied the chance to live a life worthy to be lived.

Advertisement

I could imagine that your eyes have been allowed to see so much bloodshed and beheadings. These things are not wholesome for you but you been allowed to swallow these experiences down your throat.

I read in the news that you now have a child and was married off as a wife to a boko haram commander. In essence, this implies that you’ve been raped, sexually exploited and denied the chance to enjoy true love. You now have a child who is a gruesome reminder of the horror you’ve been through and the afflictions yet to come.

A thousand words would not be able to express my pain and grief. The thought of you stabs me in my chest because I have no power to rescue you from the bondage you are in. A thousand words would not be able to express how disappointed I feel in a government which couldn’t ensure that your hopes and your dreams come to fruition. It couldn’t even guarantee your safety. We only hope this government see that you are rescued sooner then expected.

Advertisement

You may not be here with us in person but you are always with us in a way. Your name is tattooed on our mind. Your bravery is our source of inspiration. You stood your ground even in the face of death and we know that it is this strength of yours that has kept you alive all the while. Our heads are still bent in prayers, our hands are still clasp, our lips are still muttering pleas to God and to the government. We want you back by all means.

You body may have been abused but it us the strength of your soul that leaves us in awe and anyone whose soul refused to be defeated lives forever. You are here with us, Leah. We love you.

Promise Eze is a writer/journalist and he writes @ Ezep645@gmail.com