Dethronement of Emir Sanusi, A Reason For Nigeria To Make A Decision -By Benjamin Obiajulu Aduba

Nigeria has three different and often confusing systems of government. One is Democracy brought into Nigeria by the British. The democratic form of government is anchored by the federal government, state governments, and local governments, i.e. president, governors’, and local government chairmen.

The second system of parallel government is the native laws which was in place before the British came in and messed everything up. This second parallel of government is anchored by Emirs, Igwes/Obis, Obas, etc., and town unions chairmen/women.

The third system of parallel government is theocracy. This system is operated by Iman’s, sheiks, pastors, bishops, etc. This system is mostly prevalent is Sharia states of Nigeria but the influence of bishops in SE Nigeria, for example is profound.

Advertisement

Many Nigeria politicians have had occasions to fight with some of the leaders of the parallel systems for example there is the case of Premier Awolowo with some Obas and the current fight between the governor of Kano State, Ganduje and Emir Sanusi.

There are many local fights between Town Union presidents and the local government chairmen.

Some of the causes of the conflict are: inherent conflict between native tradition which has existed for centuries, and the British traditions; conflict between democratic principles dealing with elections and life tenure of emirs, igwe/obis, obas. Others include conflict between newly introduced Islam/Christian versus traditional religious beliefs of the millenniums of years in Africa.

To make matters worse the political leaders (the adherents of democracy) appoint the traditional leaders. And according to accepted phraseology: if you can hire; then you can fire comes to play.

Advertisement

Governor Ganduje thinks that he can fire Emir Sanusi. The British allowed this parallel system to exist because they found that they could use the traditional rulers to quieten the natives while the traditional rulers were in no position to challenge their authority. But things have changed since the British left. Traditional rulers are now as educated, as urbane, as knowledgeable as the president, the governors, and the local government chairmen. Sanusi, a world renowned economist and former governor of the Central Bank, is as savvy (even more so) than Gaduje. The Igwe of Awka is a former Vice Chancellor of a university and is as knowledgeable as the governor of Anambra state.

If the native ruler has a strong character, is as popular as the governor, and has a following; political rivalry is bound to erupt. If there are differences of opinion on how the community should develop, the rivalry intensifies and is worsened when the territorial boundaries are equal as in Kano where the emir and governor share almost the same geographical authority.

The decision facing Nigeria is this: Which system to retain and which to abolish for the three systems should not be tolerated. Efforts to integrate the three has been made and it has not worked. The British idea was merely to use the traditional rulers as surrogates. They even created traditional rulers where there was none before as in parts of the republics in Igbo land. Only Onitsha and Midwest Igbo had strong traditional rulers in the early parts of the 19th and 20th centuries.

Advertisement

Left to me I will abolish the democratic practices of state governors and local government chairmen and theocracy and let the emirs, igwe/obis and Obas reign. These leaders are integrated with the communities and understand every day folks. Governors are far removed from the people and are exactly like the British governors owing allegiance to foreign entity like political parties. The traditional ruler’s allegiance is only to their community. Town Union leaders are elected by the town elders who know them intimately.The Federal Government would be the amalgam of the emirs, igwe/obis and obas, something like Federal House of Chiefs who would elect one of themselves as Igwe of the federation with very limited powers.

This is my view. Yours welcome.

Benjamin Obiajulu Aduba, Boston, Massachusetts.

