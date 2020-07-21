Effect of Improper Refuses Disposal and Almajiris Contributions -By Abdulazeez Taufeeq (MNIM)

“Our concerns is our health because health is wealth“

Refuse disposition has been a great problem to different communities in most African countries including Nigeria.

Refuse has been an inextricable substance that communities can’t do without it. The disposition of refuse in most of the houses in the communities can be seen as the result of their activities. This inevitable substance is also produced in industries or factories where larger wastes are found. Hence, refuse is a day to day unwanted waste that needs to be discarded far from human reach or transfer of germ by any agents.

Proper disposal measure has to be taken in other to get rid of different challenges which may be faced as a result of improper disposal such as diseases contamination, social pollution, improper laying of wastes channel etc.

Almajiri children in refuse dumps

History

Pollution started from prehistoric times when man created the first fires. According to a 1983 article in the journal Science, “soot” found on ceilings of prehistoric caves provides ample evidence of the high levels of pollution that was associated with inadequate ventilation of open fires. Metal forging appears to be a key turning point in the creation of significant air pollution levels outside the home. Core samples of glaciers in Greenland indicate increases in pollution associated with Greek, Roman, and Chinese metal production, this shows that most of the pollution comes from industry or factory.

Sources of this pollution

Industry or factory is one of the major contributors to the subject matter. It is as the result of improper laying out of wastes discharge channels which is the output of not consulting a professional in the field for a perfectly constructed channels.

Group of Almajiri children

Contributions made by Almajiri’s

Almajiris have caused a lot of negative impact to the refuse disposal. These are pupils that walk around refuse dumps, pick some rubbers or containers for sale with or without wash not even talk of sterilization.

Most of this Almajiris which are known to be in their learning centers ( Qur’anic classes) but are roaming about from one refuses dump to another picking different material like containers, rubbers, canton and other for sale which they have no knowledge of the users.

They pick anything to the extent that they pick hospitals’ disposal which is liable to have been contaminated.

As a matter of fact, they are unaware of their actions. They are just kids who see it as the means of supporting themselves. As a result of lack of parental care, care from government or private sectors. Looking at the number of Almajiris in the northern part of the country such as kano, Kaduna, Gombe, and Bauchi, etc. And these are the areas where almajiris trek around picking wastes to resell and are the predominantly place where this activity occurs.

Warning and drastic actions have to be taken to those buying the wastes from them to produce drinks such as zobo, kunu, fura, and nunu producer.

refuse dump

And other individual disposals of refuse such as pampas disposition by the users. Servers’ complaints have been made courting some of this charmer picking pampas for there on you as the aftereffects of improper disposition.

Government need to set up a task force that will monitor the actions and penalize lawbreaker in order To prevent an outbreak or spread of disease

ABDULAZEEZ TAUFEEQ (MNIM), A researcher, animal production professional,

Contact: Abdulazeeztaufeeq@gmail.com