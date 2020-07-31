Press Releases
Eid-IL Kabir Message to the Good people of Bauchi State -By Muhammad Yahaya Abubakar
As we celebrate this auspicious occasion let us imibibe the great values of love, peace and tolerance in tandem with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).
A warmest wishes to all the good people of Bauchi on this solemn festive of Eid il kabir. The celebration is an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (A.S.W) whose courage, tolerance and sincere commitments created the rationale for the eid il kabir celebration.
As we celebrate this auspicious occasion let us imibibe the great values of love, peace and tolerance in tandem with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).
Even as the world still battles with the novel coronavirus pandemic, lets continue to observe the rules of the NCDC, as Covid-19 still lives amongst us and can be contracted easily. Let us also continue to pray for our front-line health workers in Bauchi who have sacrificed more in curtailing the virus.
While calling on the good people of Bauchi State to keep a low profile celebration. Staying as one will help us triumph over our adversities.
Muhammad Yahaya Abubakar
Covener BSYPF
Chairman ANRP, Bauchi State.
Trending Articles
Lean Carbon, Just Power: Why a small, temporary rise in African carbon emissions is justified to reach the continent’s urgent electrification needs -By Louis Strydom
Africa does not seek permission to pollute. It seeks permission to end energy poverty quickly while peaking emissions early. That...
Wike and the Soldiers -By Ariwoola Samuel Akinwale
This shows the rot of regressive practices in our institutions. Nothing captures the way forward for us like the visceral...
Fayose’s Thank You Message To Obasanjo: Uncouth, Unthinking And UnAfrican -By Isaac Asabor
Obasanjo, for his part, responded with a pointed but dignified jab, thanking Fayose for revealing his true nature and promptly...
Why Nigeria Must Act Now or Face the Consequences: The Wake-Up Call of the U.S. Religious Freedom Accountability Bill 2025 -By James Ezema
And to the Nigerian people—Christians, Muslims, and traditionalists alike—this moment demands unity, not division. Petition your lawmakers, demand justice, and...
Africa’s Mining Industry: New Opportunities for Cooperation with Russia and China -By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh
The Chinese delegation played a significant role in the event. Participants included Sun Yongjun, First Secretary of the Embassy of...