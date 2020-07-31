Connect with us

Eid-IL Kabir Message to the Good people of Bauchi State -By Muhammad Yahaya Abubakar

As we celebrate this auspicious occasion let us imibibe the great values of love, peace and tolerance in tandem with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).

Muhammad Yahya abubakar

A warmest wishes to all the good people of Bauchi on this solemn festive of Eid il kabir. The celebration is an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (A.S.W) whose courage, tolerance and sincere commitments created the rationale for the eid il kabir celebration.

Even as the world still battles with the novel coronavirus pandemic, lets continue to observe the rules of the NCDC, as Covid-19 still lives amongst us and can be contracted easily. Let us also continue to pray for our front-line health workers in Bauchi who have sacrificed more in curtailing the virus.

While calling on the good people of Bauchi State to keep a low profile celebration. Staying as one will help us triumph over our adversities.

Muhammad Yahaya Abubakar
Covener BSYPF
Chairman ANRP, Bauchi State.

