Einstein’s Theory And The Relativity Of Piety -By Rev. Fr. John Oluoma

“When Cephas came to Antioch, I opposed him to his face, because he stood condemned. For before certain men came from James, he used to eat with the Gentiles. But when they arrived, he began to draw back and separate himself from the Gentiles because he was afraid of those who belonged to the circumcision group.” Gal 2:11-12

Whew! Just look at the exuberance spilling from Paul’s criticism of Peter🥴

“Paul came to Derbe and then to Lystra, where a disciple named Timothy lived, whose mother was Jewish and a believer, but whose father was a Greek. The believers at Lystra and Iconium spoke well of him. Paul wanted to take him along on the journey, so he circumcised him because of the Jews who lived in that area, for they all knew that his father was a Greek.” Acts 16:1-3

🤷🏻‍♂️☝️ what in the world! So, this same Paul who berated Peter for respecting the sensibilities of the Jews is doing same thing with no qualm of conscience 😲?

Circumcising Timothy bc of the Jews is worse than Peter’s refusal to eat with the gentiles bc of the Jews.

How in the world are you gonna scissors some flesh from the penis of a full grown dude?🙀. And to think that this was in an era when there was no anaesthetics and finer surgical tools.😬😬

I watched my kid bro get that kind of treatment when he was few weeks old. His cries still pierce my heart everytime I remember it.😧😧

God knows I would never have allowed any of my kids go under the knife if I were married, unless there is a proven medical benefit to it, I ain’t kidding. It’s cruel. 🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️

Anyways, Paul is guilty of what he criticised Peter for. Not even once☹️👇

In 1Cor 8:13 he said don’t eat meat if it will offend a brother who have scruples with it🤷🏻‍♂️

Similar thing is implied in 1Cor 9:19-23 and Rom14:20-21.

Who was right? Paul or Peter? 🤔

Let’s look at it this way. Circumstantial factors can mitigate or aggravate culpability. A woman who commits adultery as a final resort to pay her children fees or feed her starving children cannot share same guilt or punishment with another who did it out of fun or habit. A lady forced into prostitution by penury cannot be equated with those who do it out of greed for easy money.

Rahab was a prostitute, yet she’s mentioned in the genealogy of our Lord Jesus Christ. This doesn’t justify prostitution.

“you will deliver like the Hebrew women” has become a piety among Christians, but it was a lie told by the Hebrew midwives to save their heads from the murderous Pharoah. They lied, but their lies were justified by the motive and circumstance surrounding them.

Is truth(reality) relative? Do the motives and circumstances that made Paul do exactly what he criticised Peter for justify his own?

I think truth is ABSOLUTE. Lies, adultery, prostitution, cheating etc are wrong always. However, how we treat them and apply judgement are relative to the motive and circumstances.

A lie motivated by an honest intention to cause greater good and avoid evil is better than truth told with ulterior motives to inflict pain and evil.

Take the midwives in Exodus 1 for example, they lied to Pharoah to save the male children of the Hebrews.

Point is, relativity is part of the DNA of the universe. This means that we must try to extend our view of reality beyond our own perspectives.

Relative to the Jews, Peter’s action was good, or at least understandable. Relative to the gentile believers, it wasn’t cool, that’s why Paul lost his cool. Hopefully they had a glass of beer and settled the issue later sha, afterall men don’t bear grudges like women😎😜

This also means we must be slow to condemn until we have understood why people do what they do. Until Paul was in Peter’s shoe, he didn’t know how it felt.

Albert Einstein and theoretical physicists have a hold on me. Please don’t be surprised when you see me make reference to their works.😍😍

Einstein’s theory of relativity, in simplistic terms, established that same reality can be perceived or experienced differently by different observers (hope I’m right👨‍💻)

Some writer says:

“Einstein’s revelation was that observers in relative motion experience time differently: it’s perfectly possible for two events to happen simultaneously from the perspective of one observer, yet happen at different times from the perspective of the other. And both observers would be right”

There are 24 hours in a day, are they the same for people in love and people in pains?

Was Peter wrong in Gal 2 and Paul right? If Peter was wrong was Paul right in Acts 16?

While you maybe salivating for a YES or NO answer, which I have intentionally refused to give, focus on the principle that this piece espouses. The propriety of some actions are relative to motive, circumstance and effect.

Relativity is an integral part of reality, that includes piety.