EndSARS Attack on Northerners – Igbo Mandate Congress Absolves Ndigbo

Igbo Mandate Congress wishes to dissociate Ndigbo from activities of some from IPOB who hijacked the commendable #endsars protests, with intent on killing, looting, burning and sacking northerners from the South East zone. The plot includes cattle rustling, shooting of armed forces and criminal activities all aimed at deliberately attracting reprisals, increasing tension and unleashing mayhem on Igbos in the north.

Igbo Mandate Congress alerts that the few mob involved in these acts of criminality does not represent the majority of Igbo Youth. Igbo Mandate Congress discloses that the mob also attempted to burn markets in Enugu, Onitsha, Aba and blame it on strangers in order for the mayhem to be complete. They attempted to rape students of Queens College, Enugu while searching for hoarded Covid-19 palliatives, before the military saved the students from another Chibok case.

IMC wants the aggrieved northerners to know that Igbo traders and establishment also shared the brunt of the IPOB endsars protesters and the arsonists are not representing Ndigbo in their looting and maiming spree.

IMC wonders what IPOB profit will if they burn down markets in the South East in the name of #Endsars protests, and asks those behind the heinous plot to desist or risk exposure.

Igbo Mandate Congress commends soldiers of the Nigerian Army who secured markets in Abakaliki, Enugu, Awka, Aba, Umuahia from the mob and enjoins them to continue their acts of patriotic duty.

Igbo Mandate Congress in an internal communication on Sunday 25th October, asked Igbo leaders, Igbo Development Associations and Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the 19 Northern States to initiate dialogue with their hosts, especially in Kano, Kaduna and Bauchi where aggrieved northerners were planning reprisals. Igbo Mandate Congress is glad to hear that a successful containment is ongoing in potential trouble spots.

Igbo Mandate Congress had earlier through internal communications of Friday 23rd October, called upon IPOB not to have anything to do with the stolen staff of office of a Yoruba king, to avoid unnecessary victimization and blackmail of Ndigbo. IMC commends the reasonable response of IPOBians in Lagos concerning the stolen staff and asks them to steer clear of Lagos cultural politics since it has no bearing on Igbo success.

IMC commends the original #endsars protesters and have readied their memorandum on how SARS and the Army under Obasanjo, Jonathan, Peter Obi and Achike Udenwa ordered the murder of over 5000 innocent Igbo travellers and traders who have no business with MASSOB, branding them MASSOB members, including the murder and harvesting of the parts OF Chukwuemeka Ugah, ex-CSO to Raph Uwazurike,and leader of Association of Igbo Youth AIYO by SARS Awkuzu in 2014.

IMC is committed to its motto of ‘Igbos Hebrews of Nigeria, Divinely Destined to Transform the World through Faith, Commerce, Industry, and Technology. Igbo Mandate Congress, Commissioned to Shepherd the Process’ and asks northern youth not to fall into IPOB trap.

IMC is dialogue with sister organizations within the north and south west to normalize tension and ensure that the violent views of few secessionists does not destroy the relationship with host communities in the North and South West.

Rev Obinna Akukwe

Director General, Igbo Mandate Congress IMC

igbomandate@yahoo.com, @igbomandatecongress