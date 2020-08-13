‘Everyone Needs Someone’ – Like Muneer -By Muhyideen Kolawole

The journey of life is not what one wakes, starts, and finishes alone. This world is like a ladder: a step to another, each step depends on the next; two steps at once result horrible and the absence of a good stand results in a downfall. That’s exactly what life looks like.

A quote will read “if you want to walk fast, walk alone; if you want to walk far, walk with people”. It doesn’t mean just people, it means those who know the way, those who have trekked the path to success. With the help of the others, you can maintain your order.

The like Muneer Yaqub will make you accomplish a far distance within a short period. Muneer, I can still hear the name echoing on my keyboard, with his amusing jocular words coming out of a distinct voiced vocal cord.

He had said those words in a quote earlier. He meant it. He knew it was his personal practice. We need someone, someone who also needs someone because there is someone that will someday need him too. Give and take is life and once more, we have realized that givers never lack.

No one is too high for help as no one is too low to be helped. My friend, never underestimate the power of networking. You might share the same ability with someone or they share less than what you possess, but with a good network, they might succeed far better than you – even quicker.

Meanwhile, you build your network through different things. Only that, the best of it is built out of your ability. It means a network you activate with that special skill or talent or interpersonal relation that people see and appreciate. They see it and see opportunities in you. Such will last, such will make a good story.

Muneer Yaqub is a good story of someone everyone needs. The type of company Amadu Baduku got from Anyanwu in the ‘Man of the Moment’, or the relationship between Femi Adero and Bukuru in Ndibe’s ‘Arrows of Rain’, such spiritual ties, you need it with Muneer.

During his days as an undergraduate student in Fodiyo Varsity, Muneer blessed many faces with smiles. Countless I know, their testimonies to his positive impact in their lives remain a memory that shapes my journey. With that calm smiling face, he will say, ‘I trust you can do it better’. In fact, we have been doing it better.

At a point, his manner prompted me to ask rhetorically if there is any reason behind his full concentration on others’ life. Answers came in passive. Recently, his relentless efforts earned him a meager portion of his sacrifice paid his lot, he got a fully funded Ph.D. scholarship. It came after his degree program in Microbiology. He realized it big but I told myself that, this is just the start.

Muneer Yaqub has a long interesting story across the world. I need not tell you that he is still in his 20s. I can’t tell you all. Search the name, ask Google, in fact, the bright light before his glasses will tell you more.

Happy birthday Muneer, long life and prosperity.