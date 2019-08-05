Fani-Kayode Is Obsessed With Yemi Osinbajo -By Oladele Peter

It is no longer news that for Mr Femi Fani-Kayode to remain relevant in Nigeria he has resorted to insulting Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and this has given him the illusion of the relevance he sought, especially at a time even members of his party see no more value in him.

Just like his father (Chief Victor Fani-Kayode) who betrayed Chief Obafemi Awolowo and the entire Yoruba race, Femi has been following his father’s footsteps by fighting against the real Yoruba interest and person of Prof Osinbajo, who many see as one of the shining lights and a beacon of hope in this present government.

What cannot be doubted is that Yemi Osinbajo is everywhere going about his national duties, working tirelessly for the good of the nation even with his limited constitutional powers as the vice president.

The main grouse of people like FFK is that the VP has a trustworthy and cordial relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari. And for this reason, he is saddled with the responsibilities that are deemed by many as beyond his constitutional powers.

These are major responsibilities which many a former vice president has never handled. How many times did Atiku have to bear the blame for the perceived errors of Obasanjo while they were in office? Or Jonathan bearing the burden of Yaradua’s mistakes? Whoever blamed Namadi Sambo for the many undoings of President Jonathan? Yet for social cum public space cheaters like FFK, it is the man who is ahead in integrity, character and competence who must be attacked and brought down, even when the buck doesn’t stop at his desk!

It has been argued that the renewed onslaught against Osinbajo is because of 2023. Thanks. FFK and such political opportunists and sophists are focused on the VP because his character, integrity and popularity threaten their 2023 aspirations.

On the kidnapping of clergymen, Femi Fani-Kayode should know that Pastor Adeboye and Prof Osinbajo were as bothered as the rest of Nigerians and as leaders with integrity; they immediately swung into action using their spiritual and political capacity to call for the rescue of the abducted pastors. If Mr Fani-Kayode did not have an ulterior motive and had he waited even 48 hours he would have been celebrating the rescue of these pastors and other Nigerians that were abducted.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye demonstrated a good example as a leader in the body of Christ by asking Nigerians and Christians to pray for their release, even while the security agencies continue their search and rescue operations. Unlike the rabid rabble-rouser utterances, we have read from Fani-Kayode on various media platforms.

Femi Fani-Kayode is very crafty in whipping up religious and ethnic sentiments, as he encourages people to behave violently or aggressively, twisting even the meanings of passages in the Holy Scriptures, always for his political advantage. He has been out of power and the money that comes with it. He is thus on a mission of survival, albeit in a most fatal approach of slandering Osinbajo who is seen by progressives as a true ‘Omoluabi’ and hardworking man.

How do we ascertain that those pastors were even kidnapped by Fulani Herdsmen in the first place when an investigation is still on? Just some days ago a four-man Yoruba gang was caught in possession of 10,000 live ammunition in Ibadan.

We as positive Nigerians should not continue to point fingers when we should be working together to overcome our security challenges rather than fuel prejudice and ethnocentrism as a nation with different religions and languages.

Recently, Femi Fani-Kayode had to publicly apologize to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over his widely publicized allegations, wherein he had blatantly accused the EFCC had raided the home of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen. The commission would later threaten to sue him for defamation, describing him as a purveyor of fake news.

However, in a very rare acceptance of the humiliation brought upon himself by his regular unguarded utterances, Fani-Kayode would later apologize for his earlier comment but petulantly insisted that some people searched the CJN’s home. Many public analysts agreed the bravado was just a mere face-saving attempt after getting burnt. FFK had also insinuated that Onnoghen’s bank accounts had been frozen by agents of the Federal Government.

Many Nigerians are aware this same pontificating fellow is a well-known wife-beater in Abuja elite circles. This has made many discerning socialites steer clear of his person even at high brow events as most VIPs do not want to be associated with such. He who lives in a glass house should truly not be throwing stones.

Unity in diversity should be Nigeria’s strength. There should unity in every corner of Nigeria which will be our strength.

Finally, anyone that has gone through Chief Remi Fani-Kayode’s rascal antecedents in the Nigerian Politics during the NPN, should know by now that Femi Fani-Kayode is a real son of his father. Hence the public should beware of his antics and lies, Femi Fani-Kayode once said that President Jonathan’s government is a bad omen to the country, but thereafter he decamped to the PDP to join people from the same bad omen. We can see him with his re-twisted propaganda taking after his father’s style of politics as the apple never falls far from the tree.

Oladele Peter (PhD) writes from Ile Ife, Osun State