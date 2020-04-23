How to Turn Your Savings into an Income Generating Asset Using a Simple System -By Sylvester Oti

You’ve worked as a salary earner for some years now. Or maybe you do a business or some other things that give you a reasonable income. You’ve managed to set your priorities right and can conveniently set aside a reasonable amount of your earnings as savings. Good and well.

But you need to ask yourself this salient question. If you lose your job or source of income and cannot find another thing to do any sooner, how far can that your savings take you before your daily needs and upkeep engulf the savings you’ve made and you’re once again enmeshed in lack?

Advertisement

The answer to the above question is critical to our understanding the relationship between savings and investment. Savings are very good way of accumulating capital for investment. Savings are not necessarily for consumption.

Although savings are fall back funds that take care of emergencies and contingencies, they’re more useful if they’re deployed to generate additional income.

It’s important to know that savings stashed in your bank account without being invested is nothing but a wasting asset. But if you take a part of those savings and put in a profitable investment, you’re not only increasing your income, you’re building up riches.

Advertisement

This is exactly what the banks do with your savings. They make huge profits from investing it. But do they ever give you part of the profit? No! They don’t.

As for how and where they invest your money, you don’t really need to worry about that. You cannot go there because they’re high profile investment portfolios, and you don’t have the financial muscle and expertise to compete with them.

How to Invest

Advertisement

It’s not always easy for someone working for another person to have the time and knowledge to do a business. Similarly, some self-employed persons cannot combine other businesses with what they do. It therefore becomes necessary to do due diligence and invest with a company that is reputed to make good profits for their clients.

We’ve accordingly made some blog posts that explain the workings of a very simple investment platform that is making money for countless number of people unabated. Their clientele is made up of people from all over the world.

Their system is a set-up and go kind of thing with knack for quick turnover and high return on investment. I love it because it’s making all its investors money, and they’re all happy with the system.

Advertisement

Increasing number of people are investing their money there because it’s paying more than what one would get even in some well paid day jobs.