Hushpuppi and Tolulope Arotile: The story of two sharply different Nigerian youths -By Muftau Gbadegesin

For Hushpuppi — the Nigerian Instagram fugitive — an abrupt end came to his flamboyant lifestyle on the 10th of June, 2020. He was a famed fraudster who flaunts his ill gotten wealth on the internet to the admiration of his dingbats.

Apparently, the name Hushpuppi is “dead” both on the infosphere where he became an instant celebrity — and on the biosphere where he remained a villain and a reprobate. If convicted, he will be rotten in jail for 20 years at least — and if indicted, it is unlikely he will make it to the top again.

As a matter of fact, well meaning Nigerians were happy the bad boy whose nefarious activities have dented Nigeria image was nabbed by FBI. That name ‘Hushpuppi’ has forever disappeared in the quick sand of time never to wax or startle Nigerians again. Even so, for those who follow his footpath.

Hushpuppi and Late Tolulope Arotile



But for Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, the country’s first female combat helicopter pilot, her death bewildered as it shocked and brought excruciating pain and grief to the hearts of Nigerians.

Her death was one in too many. With her myth shattering exploits, short but meaningful impacts, and diligent services to the fatherland, she was a cynosure of all eyes, a true Nigerians whose strives will never be forgotten in an instant. But with circumstances surrounding her death, Nigerians are beginning to suspect a foul play although, Nigerian Air Force has released a preliminary report on the freak accident that clubber the young, inspiring and diligent Nigerians flight officer. Still, it seems much is yet to be heard about the incident.

Nigeria is called many name. Former British Prime Minister, David Cameron says the country is “fantastically corrupt”. For others, Nigeria is a criminal syndicate where politicians, hucksters, preachers profit and defraud members of the society. Some even dubbed the country the land of crimes and criminality where crime thrive and criminal always survive. Think of Evans and Wadume. The country is known to made it hard and difficult to produce more of Flight Officer Tolulope Arotile while it is known to made it easier for the likes of Hushpupies to live and thrive and survive.

“I am surrounded by Hushpupies” a friend cried out. I was speechless to say the least. For once, I knew he was saying the obvious — and two, he was echoing the mindset of most Nigerians who are sadden by the sudden rise of materialistic driven and wicked young people.

He was angry at the way the country has made it cool for thieves, ritualists and fraudster to sail smoothly and ride on the back of the country’s inept system. He was furious at the chaotic and corrupt nature of the country — and blatantly expressed his frustration, irritation and anger and disappointment at the country of his birth. He was helpless at best.

“You are not helpless” I told him matter of fact. Few days ago, I continued, I arranged a meeting with one of my friend who Intel suggested to have perfected plans to join the league of Hushpupies. I knew I have the responsibility to give my words and counsel against such regretful act.

So instead of sitting on the fence — and lamenting at his fate, I swung into action and took the bull by the horns and gave my honest advice which has assisted the guy in making informed decision about his future. You too can do that to people you know. No one ever smile at the end, he who toil the path of hushpupy, I concluded.

For it, may be hard for honest and diligent people to be recognized and rewarded in Nigeria as it is easier for money bags to always have their ways. But between light and darkness, the difference is always obvious. Whether Nigeria encourages more light like the shinning star Tolulope or dark side exemplify by Ramon Abass is a problem of Nigeria. For where we stand between light and darkness shall always remain the parameters upon which our deeds shall be measured dead or alive.

