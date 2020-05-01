If You Must Compete The Head With A Man Then, Never Ever Think Of Getting Married -By Abdullahi O. Haruna

Men are generally wired to be married to submissive wives who will help them up their games, improve their fortune, build their confidence and make them great men and not women who turn their home to an epic theatre of ego, equality fight and world domain of tantrums. It is the universal template of life, the very reason a lion does not cohabit with a tigress but a lioness. No two strong people cohabit as man and woman if the man isn’t strong the woman is. It takes strength and weakness in the home for marriage to work.

Any woman who wants to measure her strength with a man should never be married in the first place, cos that union won’t work, it will be like a boardroom where superior decision takes the day. A home is a collapsed entity where ego, equality, rights and prejudices are relaxed and sacrificed for peace, joy and happiness. Successful women in marriages today are the ones who ceded their ego and pride for their home, it is not weakness neither is it foolishness, it is the sacrifice of love. One of the powerful persons in the banking world in Nigeria, Mrs Awoshika stunned a gathering when she proudly announced that she still serves her husband on bended knees! Yes, such powerful woman still glued to what sustained her mother’s marriage and replicating it in her own marriage.

Feminism does not say a man should be displaced of his position and de-robed of his crown, it says, women should be free to aim at their aspirations. It didn’t say a woman should take over the leadership of the house but responsibilities of the house just like the man. Homes are in turmoil because of the dangerous misunderstanding of what feminism entails.

Advertisement

No man will scorn and be intimidated by the profile of a woman, in fact, real men are attracted to brilliant, respectful and homely women. No man wants a beautiful but arrogant woman. No man wants to stay put with a woman who sees him as a competing partner but a complimentary companion. A home is fulfilled when you have a woman who sees herself as your neck where your head sits and not as an equal head with you. When you have two heads in a house, the home suffers because the two powerful heads have no neck to sit on. If you must compete the head with a man then, never ever think of getting married, the story won’t end well.

Gaskiyally musing