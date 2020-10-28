Imperialism in Modern Africa and a Philosophy of the Total Conquest of Neo-colonialism -By Aina Ademola

It is a thing of sorrow and a constant feeling of dysphoria to continue to see evidently that everything our african giants who led us to freedom fought against is still happening in our very eyes. This is because of the inept, mentally unbalanced and un-ideological leaders we vote into political offices year in year out.

We need to first of all understand that imperialism doesn’t necessarily need to come in form of aliens, invaders or the elitist cosmopolitan western capitalist-colonial power who come by force to usurp and dominate a territory. What the metropolis need do is to install a puppet african leader who’s going to be running an african capitalist-client state in favor of the imperialists and neo-colonialists state. In a nutshell, imperialism is refined colonialism run by an African puppet leader on behalf of the oppressor. Now, imperialism can come in various forms, it can come in form of aids, food aids, financial & economic aids etc.

As Thomas Sankara told us “He who feeds you controls you”. A case study is Nigeria; the political leaders in Nigeria are blind to the reality that China is an imperialist country who have succeeded in lending Nigeria a large amount of money she’s incapacitated of refunding. Now China is demanding for a part of Nigeria’s sovereignty. This is what happens when we vote greedy, corrupt, unintellectual and political ignoramus in power, perhaps every Nigerian should start looking for a Chinese name incase the Chinese imperialists decide to invade the Nigerian territory.

It is sad to see that the same thing our father and comrade Dr Kwame Nkrumah fought against in the 50s to the 60s is till happening in 21st century. After the independence of the democratic republic of Congo, imperialists sponsored reactionaries within the Congo to agitate for secession simply because they wanted to continually hold their grip of neo-colonialism. Belgian troops called the Force Republique with the backing of NATO-UN dominated Katanga province of Congo and were looting the resources of the Congolese free of charge. This was what Patrice Lumumba fought against till his last breath. It’s so devastating to see that in this present day, imperialists are doing the same thing in the Congo and all African leaders are helpless in solving this crisis. This shows the content of leaders we have today, totally unaware, uninformed, greedy and unintellectual. The Congo is perhaps the richest country in the African continent. Congo produces 64% of the world coltan; coltan is used in manufacturing phones, laptops, jet engines etc. the list is endless, and because of this fact, imperialists have dominated Congo, denying the Congolese people of their sovereignty, looting the resources of the Congolese people, raping our Congolese women, using our Congolese kids for labor and ultimately degenerating our beautiful continent; and the sad thing is that African leaders are quiet about it. This is what happens when we have a puppet regime, running a client state in benefit of the metropolis.

How do we solve this issue? This should be a constant question raised at conferences to solve the current Congo crisis and to ultimately pulverize oppression and exploitation all over the African continent. But sadly, our African leaders don’t care. However, the solution to this problem is Pan Africanism. Kwame Nkrumah foresaw and predicted all happening now. He told us in his book Africa Must Unite that “I can see no security for african states unless African leaders, like ourselves have realized beyond all doubts that salvation for Africa lies in unity, for in unity lies strength, and as I see it african leaders must unite or sell themselves out to imperialists and colonialist exploiters for a mess of pottage or disintegrate individually” he also told us that “It’s African Union now, we must unite or we perish”. The big question now is, is Africa not perishing?. Our problems are african construct and they need Afrocentric solutions, no other persons will think for us, we are in a unique position, we must think for ourselves!

For Pan Africanism to work we first of all need intellectual leaders and not greedy morons. The first thing we need is the organization of the masses of the people towards the total overhaul of puppet regimes running client states in benefit of the metropolis. We must take the revolutionary songs to the peasants who are unorganized and un-revolutionary. It’s the job of the unconscious to make the conscious conscious. A woke intelligentsias must spring up from the subject and oppressed African masses and be in the vanguard of the resistance of this alien government. The intelligentsias must organize, be in the vanguard of the resistance and supervise the masses I.e the urban proletarians and the peasantry. The urban proletarians and the peasants are the most revolutionary elements, once they are awake, destruction looms the oppressive system. It’s our duty to take the revolutionary songs to them.

We must oust ineffectual leaders and create a Pan African alliance to solve our problems. After ousting ineffectual leaders, it’s incumbent on us to unite and form a union African government. Pan Africanism doesn’t necessarily mean one president, one flag, one territory. Independent African states shall still have their constitutional and territorial structures and everything that indicates their sovereignty, all we need do is unite and form a union government. Everything we do shall be on a continental basis, economic & political planning shall be on a continental scale. I’m African before I’m a Nigerian; I’m a Pan Africanist.

And ultimately We must achieve the following:

1 All African people revolutionary Party

2 All African people revolutionary army

3 All African people committee for political coordination. All must be based on the bedrock of scientific socialism.

If we had implemented all these things and united and created an all African people revolutionary army, what’s happening in Congo will not be happening because the African high military command will be strong enough to withstand and ultimately kick out imperialists who are dedicated to looting and raping our dear continent. Nonetheless, it’s not too late. In a nutshell towards Africa’s liberation, we must achieve the following:

1 interwoven political rebellion to oust Ineffectual leaders

2 political actions on the basis of scientific socialism

3 Pan African alliance.

Working classes and peasants of Africa, unite! You have nothing to lose but your chains, you have a world to win!

Aina Ademola

Twitter: @OgbeniDemola