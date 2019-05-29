Press Releases
Inauguration: IPAC Congratulate Bauchi Governor on First Day in Office
Inter Party Advisory Council
Bauchi State Chapter
Wednesday, 29th. May, 2019
The leadership of Inter Party Advisory Council IPAC, Bauchi State wing under the leadership of Comrade Abdullah Bello Muhammed wishes to felicitate the new Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Muhammad Abdulkadir on his first day in office as the executive governor and the chief security of the state as well.
Your victory have come along way and you have put in much effort to achieve this and finally you are there as the governor. Remember that it wasn’t only destiny that got you the position of the governor but your courage and desire to make your own destiny that pushed you forward. It was on this regard that the good people of Bauchi state gave the mandate in the highest democratic tradition of our state.
We trust that you will continue to work for improved youth/women programs, jobs and welfare of the citizens of the state and the workers.
We wish you all the best for your tenure and hope to see your hard work. Also, we hope you give a better performance and undertake all the responsibilities well and serve the people well.
The IPAC also seized this opportunity to convey her sincerest felicitation to Alh. Hamza Koshe Akuyam and his entire PDP executive on this great achievement lebelled by the party.
Congratulations once again. The IPAC as the chief political body in the state was always ready and looking forward to a productive relationship with your led leadership to strengthen our democracy in the state.
Trending Articles
Putin Receives Newly Appointed Foreign Ambassadors in Bolshoi Kremlin Palace -By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh
According to him, the foundations of these relationships were laid back during the struggle of African peoples for freedom and...
Why Obi Cubana Shouldn’t Have Given His Life to Jesus (Part 1) -By Ugochukwu Ugwuanyi
But then, why the fuss about Obi Cubana's repentance, what with the American Rap King, Snoop Dog, repenting from gangsterism...
Invincible Defence Technology: Consciousness-Based Solutions to Interstate and Intrastate Violence -By Dr. David Leffler
Technology refers to the systematic application of knowledge and tools. In the case of IDT, this brain-based “technology” is the...
Amnesty International’s Selective Outrage And The Sowore Narrative -By Kelvin Adegbenga
Amnesty International also appears to suffer from institutional amnesia. It is on public record that the Nigerian Army once called...
Russia’s Future Outlook With Africa Depends On Strategic Action Plan (2023-2026) -By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh
So many Russian speaking African experts who were trained by the Soviet Union can still bolster a Russian re-engagement with...