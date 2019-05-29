Inauguration: IPAC Congratulate Bauchi Governor on First Day in Office

Inter Party Advisory Council

Bauchi State Chapter

Wednesday, 29th. May, 2019

The leadership of Inter Party Advisory Council IPAC, Bauchi State wing under the leadership of Comrade Abdullah Bello Muhammed wishes to felicitate the new Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Muhammad Abdulkadir on his first day in office as the executive governor and the chief security of the state as well.

Your victory have come along way and you have put in much effort to achieve this and finally you are there as the governor. Remember that it wasn’t only destiny that got you the position of the governor but your courage and desire to make your own destiny that pushed you forward. It was on this regard that the good people of Bauchi state gave the mandate in the highest democratic tradition of our state.

We trust that you will continue to work for improved youth/women programs, jobs and welfare of the citizens of the state and the workers.

We wish you all the best for your tenure and hope to see your hard work. Also, we hope you give a better performance and undertake all the responsibilities well and serve the people well.

The IPAC also seized this opportunity to convey her sincerest felicitation to Alh. Hamza Koshe Akuyam and his entire PDP executive on this great achievement lebelled by the party.

Congratulations once again. The IPAC as the chief political body in the state was always ready and looking forward to a productive relationship with your led leadership to strengthen our democracy in the state.

