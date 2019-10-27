Political Issues
Inducement Of Traditional Rulers In Nigeria Politics! -By Alifia Sunday
This is what a traditional ruler get supporting his governor’s second term bid. As custom demands in Nigeria political hemisphere, governors believed that once traditional rulers are captured, their subjects would become an easy prey. So, Kogi in the news again!
This Phantom Royce Roll (#162 million) was said to have been donated by The deputy governor and senators representing Kogi state to his Royal Majesty, Ata of Igala yesterday.
Some are insinuating that a gift of this magnitude can only come from a governor or Dangote. Invariably, Yahaya Bello can’t exonerate himself from this gift coming during the chieftaincy titles conferment on him and his deputy Edward Onoja by Ata of Igala in Idah, Kogi state yesterday.
Civil servants in Kogi state needs this money to clear their muddled, staggered backlog of salaries and rushing to pay it now plus the #10b support from the federal government as the case maybe is not even enough.
It is high time electorates in Nigeria learn a big lesson from our politicians dolling money out, hurriedly paying salaries, commissioning mushroom projects when they need you to win an election and zoomed to the tin air after election.
Kogi state scenario is a common example where workers were owed for 2years, 1year and some months but only to be paid now because election is at hand? This is really an insult and a test on our venerability.
