Internet and Its Dilapidation on the Present Generation -By Ameenarh Abdulfattah

Communication is the concept or state of exchanging information and data between two or more entities. It is an essential part of our life. We send notions, information, opinions and so on, from one person to another. One of the means or agents of communication is the smartphone almost everyone holds nowadays. The smartphones are of numerous advantages, likewise several disadvantages when used wrongly.

It has both social and commercial usages. For instance, we connect with our friends and family to have conversation (chat) on many social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and so on for exchange of information and make fun among ourselves.

Today, it is quite unfortunate that the proper usage of the smartphone has been flagrantly abused by so many youths. We feel so much and completely engrossed in our phones as we neither read the Qur’an nor listen to the sermon been delivered in our various mosques again. We switch off our phones only after the Iqamah (if at all) is announced and can’t even wait for Imam to say Tasleem to switch it on again. Adhkar after each solat has become a lost tradition. We no longer admire our norms and traditions as Muslims because we rarely spend times with our family members and when we do, we are all through busy with our smartphones.

Many of us chat with people we know and people we have never met before. WhatsApp which seems to be one of the most secured social media platforms simply because you chat only with people who have your contact with them has also been tampered with by hackers whose aim is to fraud. Through this social platform, we share our personal details which are used against our personality. On WhatsApp, we pay for what we don’t even price.

Recently, an eight year old girl was given a smartphone to aid her online classes during this pandemic. A strange man chatted her up, requesting her to have a sex chat with him. You can imagine such?

Also, many parents are blindly engaged in their works that they don’t have time to inspect their children’s smartphones. How good it will be if they could just spare a little time to inspect their phones? We now live a generation where teenagers are exposed to all sorts of immoralities. Meanwhile, they engage in self abuse like masturbation, watching pornographic videos sent to them by the opposite sex or downloaded themselves. What a world!

Educational social media groups have turned to where people share pornographic images, nude pictures, videos and so on by the satanic members of the groups. We now live a generation where our body means nothing to us again, our girls are being deceived by some ill-mannered people, telling them all sorts of unusual words like “Oh, you are a virgin, you’re really missing.” Or “baby, you are not at all civilized, keeping your virginity.” And many other negative words.

No matter your religious belief, be aware that, fornication, adultery, ‘sexchat’, ‘phonesex’, pornography, mastubation are totally forbidden and are strongly frowned upon by Almighty Allah. They are impure acts that should be avoided.

Dear, repent now, so you won’t regret later. When your parents train you, relearn yourself and that is what is called self-mentor and maturity. If you beautiful, don’t be deceived or carried away by it but add good character instead to make you a wise and respected fellow. Think about saying sorry before you break trust.

My dear brothers and sisters, use your smartphones wisely. Engage in things that benefit and promote you. Join groups that will motivate you towards success. Chat with people of high intelligence and be a dream chaser, avoid unnecessary chats especially with strangers and opposite gender.

My dear sisters, your body belongs to you, fight against turning it to a giveaway prize. Make it your priority, don’t be blindly in love to send out your naked pictures to men. Stop men from blackmailing you because they have your nude pictures. It’s better you avoid such now or you regret it later. The way you present yourself is the way you will be handled. Make yourself dearthtful among men, even at sharing your pictures. Earn respect for yourself and be a rare gem among others.

I humbly request, let’s all be good ambassadors of our deen wherever we are and we shall be rewarded abundantly. Do the right in the open hidden places and you will be loved and respected.

May Allah be pleased with us and bless our youths wherever they are. (Ameen).