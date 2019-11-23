Is There An End In Sight To The Despair Filled Future? (FAQ) -By Issa Babatunde Ahmed

Is there an end in sight to the despair filled future you have brought upon your people and are you not planning to be part of this future?

These are Frequently Asked Questions turning out to be rhetorical but will be asked again over and over until there’s a response even though you have turn deaf ear or neglected the questions as the country is gradually representing everything a country shouldn’t be.

After the emancipation from the colonial masters has anything changed or did we just changed our colonial masters? Don’t you think we are still being enslaved by our own people who have chosen to pay themselves for doing nothing and struggle to pay the masses the peanuts who are dwindling in abject poverty despite the flourish of resources?

It is understandable there’s always a gap between the rich and the poor but ours is incalculable living so much room for pressure seeing peers going into fraud, well EFCC is flooding the prison with those involved but what happens to the ones in government who share national cakes and no longer leave left overs for the people who will be a happy if they can just have a taste, why is it that when the poor steals it is a crime but when they steal it is a politician having a share of the national cake?

Why do you all have to have to travel for medicals while Nigerian doctors keep bagging laurels for being the best at what they do on foreign soils, have you ever thought of not being able to make your foreign trip one day not because you don’t have the financial resources but for reasons like emergencies, bad roads that led to massive traffic, or for any other reason caused by your own negligence and incompetence discharging your duty as a public servant then you will realize a good health centre in your community could have saved the one you loved but your greed and selfishness cost you more than you looted.

Tell me if this is really democracy where court orders no longer matter and the people you rule are gripped with fear to speak but still don’t get how we keep electing same sets of people who are power drunk making laws for the people protecting themselves, is it election or selection, is it leadership or rulership, is it democracy or military regime or what do we call it when public office holders act as if they are doing the country a favour and why can’t they make their take homes less attractive knowing fully well the country is the new capital of poverty.

The disrespect is so much, is it because they know there’s so much hunger and poverty in the land, this hunger and poverty that now serves as there weapon of intimidation makes the people to glorify their oppressors but what they have failed to realize is they are sitting on a gun powder with time it will definitely explode. Claiming to be ‘Goliath’ but remember there will always be a ‘David’.

Of all pressing issues in the country, their selfish interest prevails again to protect themselves attempting to pronounce life imprisonment or death sentence for hate speech bill, again showing lack of concern to the killings, extortion, rapes and all sorts of assaults committed by SARS officers against innocent youths neither would they pronounce life imprisonment or death for corrupt politicians because they know virtually anyone of them would escape it

If the border could be closed for rice importation why can’t same be done to the oil and gas industry instead of wasting so much of the budgets to pay fuel subsidy as if our refineries are in extinction, are they not really in extinction? What’s the point of having something that is not functioning? Do you know the people are not really asking for much, just give them basics and they will definitely appreciate it.