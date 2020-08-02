Judicial Independence in Nigeria -By Azeez Kabirat Omowumi

According to the law, judicial validates peace, order, and good governance in a country. A role which should be effectuated by an independent court to assure fair duty.

Nigeria as a country adopted the presidential system of government in 1979 to certify judicial independence, but the said aim was unable to meet obviously. Why? Because the tactics to be followed were neglected.

There is no righteousness under threat. A country with weak governance is most times prone to fall apart. Separation of judicial from the branches of government guarantees proper judicial duties which can rigid the fundamental right and freedom of a citizen and prohibits the misuse of the law. It enhances fair election as it is a key to Democracy. Nigeria shouldn’t be excluded in following the laid down scheme, our Constitution can also liberate the judicial by ensuring lifelong tenure for the judges. Appointment of judges by the president will quash any forms of cluster against the judges which will also lessen corruption.

The attempt to rigid the judicial independence in Nigeria can become a reality with refinement as it illicit discrimination, indignity, violence in every sphere.