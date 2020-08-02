Democracy & Governance
Judicial Independence in Nigeria -By Azeez Kabirat Omowumi
Nigeria as a country adopted the presidential system of government in 1979 to certify judicial independence, but the said aim was unable to meet obviously. Why? Because the tactics to be followed were neglected.
According to the law, judicial validates peace, order, and good governance in a country. A role which should be effectuated by an independent court to assure fair duty.
Nigeria as a country adopted the presidential system of government in 1979 to certify judicial independence, but the said aim was unable to meet obviously. Why? Because the tactics to be followed were neglected.
There is no righteousness under threat. A country with weak governance is most times prone to fall apart. Separation of judicial from the branches of government guarantees proper judicial duties which can rigid the fundamental right and freedom of a citizen and prohibits the misuse of the law. It enhances fair election as it is a key to Democracy. Nigeria shouldn’t be excluded in following the laid down scheme, our Constitution can also liberate the judicial by ensuring lifelong tenure for the judges. Appointment of judges by the president will quash any forms of cluster against the judges which will also lessen corruption.
The attempt to rigid the judicial independence in Nigeria can become a reality with refinement as it illicit discrimination, indignity, violence in every sphere.
Trending Articles
On The 7th Of February 2018 Vladimir Putin Tested Donald Trump—And Ended Up With A Bloody Nose -By Joe Dauda
In my last major article (US President Donald Trump Is Very Greedy) I provided evidence from his first term and...
Russia Pledges Support For West African States -By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh
In his concluding words, Gnassingbé pointed to another area as fighting against terrorism and security in West African region. He...
Installation of Russian Reactor Vessel in Egypt -By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh
In line with Egypt Vision 2030, this event confirms Egypt's role as a regional energy hub and aligns with our...
Lean Carbon, Just Power: Why a small, temporary rise in African carbon emissions is justified to reach the continent’s urgent electrification needs -By Louis Strydom
Africa does not seek permission to pollute. It seeks permission to end energy poverty quickly while peaking emissions early. That...
Wike and the Soldiers -By Ariwoola Samuel Akinwale
This shows the rot of regressive practices in our institutions. Nothing captures the way forward for us like the visceral...