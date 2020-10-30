Just So We Are Clear On The Honour And Place Of The Prophet -By Saliu Momodu

Just so we are clear on the matter. Muslims don’t welcome or tolerate insults and aspersions at the personality, honour and dignity of the Prophets particular of the last and final Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him).

A debate, a symposium or an interrogation on whatever or whoever you think he is and represents is very well welcomed. Matter of fact, Muslims are always eager, open and encouraging of these sorts of debates which have happened all throughout history and continue to be popular with scholars, intellectuals and critics. So we welcome debates and interrogation but not insults and derogation.

In the same vein, Muslims world over condemn acts of violence and murder that has been reported in France recently.

While uncivilized attempt at desecrating the honour of the Prophets is indeed most detestable and offensive, individuals are never at liberty to take the laws onto their own hands. And this is especially wrong and forbidden when innocent people are targeted with supposed acts of retribution. And to do this in a sanctuary and place of worship as the church is to commit another henious act of desecration.

We hope the French government and people will take swift measures at ensuring peace and normalcy by making sure every criminal is judiciously dealth with and that all manners of personal, communual or state acts of violations and desecrations are swept away into the rubbish bin of history where they belong.

My deep condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased and to all Muslims around the world for a most painful assualt on the honour and personality of our beloved Prophet sallallahu alayhi wa salam.

Meanwhile the guidance from the Qur’an as revealed to the Prophet Muhammad which recommends love and goodness as the most potent weapons to conquer and win over an enemy should be uppermost in the minds of Muslims at these trying times.

By Saliu Momodu

saliumomoh123@gmail.com