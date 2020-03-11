Kano Emirate Crisis: Buhari Should Be Ashamed Of Himself -By SKC Ogbonnia

President Muhammadu Buhari should be ashamed of himself for the dethronement of Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II. It is clear the president emboldened Abdullahi Ganduje, the virally corrupt governor of Kano State, to dethrone a globally celebrated maverick anti-corruption king. Therefore, the statement from the Presidency, denying Buhari’s role on the basis that the emirate crisis is a local matter is pure baloney, sheer deception.

The crisis was a long time coming. It is rooted in Buhari’s twin evil of selective justice and vendetta politics that have emboldened his allies to victimise perceived political opponents with impunity. The dethronement is calculated to punish Sanusi for his opposing views on Buhari’s government. The president merely found a willing accomplice in Ganduje, who was equally out to take his pound of flesh against Sanusi.

It is a common knowledge that there was no love lost between Emir Sanusi and Governor Ganduje, after the governor was caught on camera receiving bribes in billions of naira. The evidence was overwhelming. The witnesses did not bulge. The whole scene provoked worldwide outrage, as well as mockery of the war against corruption under Buhari. And the situation demanded action from both the state and federal levels.

Instead of condemning the incident, President Muhammadu Buhari shocked the world by showering massive encomiums on the rogue governor. This action or inaction of a sitting president represents the shameless juncture where the evil trajectory in Kano took a dramatic rise. Even the Kano State House of Assembly, which had commenced investigation of the governor, as required by the law, read Buhari’s body language and quickly swept the bribery case under the carpet. Till today, there has not been any sign of compunction from Governor Ganduje for his corrupt behaviour.

Therefore, the dethronement of Emir Sanusi hinges on the growing duplicity in Buhari’s war against corruption. It is a growing pattern of war against anticorruption advocates. It is a shame of international proportion, and Buhari must own it!

SKC Ogbonnia, Ph.D.2019 APC presidential aspirantHouston, Texas+1-281-802-3449

