Political Issues
Kano Emirate Crisis: Buhari Should Be Ashamed Of Himself -By SKC Ogbonnia
President Muhammadu Buhari should be ashamed of himself for the dethronement of Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II. It is clear the president emboldened Abdullahi Ganduje, the virally corrupt governor of Kano State, to dethrone a globally celebrated maverick anti-corruption king. Therefore, the statement from the Presidency, denying Buhari’s role on the basis that the emirate crisis is a local matter is pure baloney, sheer deception.
The crisis was a long time coming. It is rooted in Buhari’s twin evil of selective justice and vendetta politics that have emboldened his allies to victimise perceived political opponents with impunity. The dethronement is calculated to punish Sanusi for his opposing views on Buhari’s government. The president merely found a willing accomplice in Ganduje, who was equally out to take his pound of flesh against Sanusi.
It is a common knowledge that there was no love lost between Emir Sanusi and Governor Ganduje, after the governor was caught on camera receiving bribes in billions of naira. The evidence was overwhelming. The witnesses did not bulge. The whole scene provoked worldwide outrage, as well as mockery of the war against corruption under Buhari. And the situation demanded action from both the state and federal levels.
Instead of condemning the incident, President Muhammadu Buhari shocked the world by showering massive encomiums on the rogue governor. This action or inaction of a sitting president represents the shameless juncture where the evil trajectory in Kano took a dramatic rise. Even the Kano State House of Assembly, which had commenced investigation of the governor, as required by the law, read Buhari’s body language and quickly swept the bribery case under the carpet. Till today, there has not been any sign of compunction from Governor Ganduje for his corrupt behaviour.
Therefore, the dethronement of Emir Sanusi hinges on the growing duplicity in Buhari’s war against corruption. It is a growing pattern of war against anticorruption advocates. It is a shame of international proportion, and Buhari must own it!
SKC Ogbonnia, Ph.D.2019 APC presidential aspirantHouston, Texas+1-281-802-3449
Trending Articles
China Finances New ECOWAS Headquarters -By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh
In accordance with the agreement concluded between the ECOWAS and the Government of China, the building by the Shanghai Construction...
The Arrest Of Nicholas Maduro By The US And Other Matters -By Hajia Hadiza Mohammed
Since the advent of the current administration, the country has been weaken internally with self-serving leaders insensitive to the yearnings...
When Nations Break Their Reformers: Why EFCC Cannot Carry Nigeria’s Burden Alone — And Why Power Must Fear God -By Prof. John Egbeazien Oshodi
Public frustration with the EFCC over perceived selective enforcement is understandable. Nigerians see some arrests carried out suddenly and forcefully,...
Poor, Poor, Maduro -By IfeanyiChukwu Afuba
Little wonder his ouster elicited celebrations. The ease of his capture is telling. There is only one explanation for the...
Why African Leaders Must Fix Governance Before Crying Sovereignty -By Isaac Asabor
One of the great contradictions of African leadership today is selective morality. Leaders speak passionately about international law while violating...