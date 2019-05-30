Press Releases
Kogi Workers Get Fraudulent Bank Alerts As Salaries -By Onimisi Mosiron
The Kogi state government under the leadership of Gov. Yahaya Bello has again taken it treachery to high haven when majority of workers for past 2 days now began getting alert in what look like customised Bulk SMS that truly looks like a bank credit alert for the so-called December 2018 salary in the month of May 2019 only for the hungry suffering work-force masses to arrive at their various banking institutions or ATM to discovered nothing in their account; while the banks also denying knowledge of ever sending such messages…An act that calls for the attention of financial crime agencies.
A group, the Kogi United Group Against Bello (KUGAB), therefore at this juncture beseech the governor to heed the call of the PDP in the State and other voices of reasoning, to take pity on the plight of the suffering workers and masses and do the needful by paying the victims, all civil servants and pensioners their entitlements. A
Granted that this is not the first or second time that a very large percentage of the workforce or pensioners gets Customised bank SMS on salary payment, only for the government of Gov. Yahaya Bello to come out to say that its because the workers are on various loan obligations from their banks and/or cooperatives, that is why their accounts still reads zero or remains as it were after those loan deduction and servicing…salutes Kogi workers and everyone in the state, please be strong and courageous. Be determined and resolute for the Pharaoh we see today we shall see no more.
Cmr. Onimisi Mosiron
KUGAB
@KogiReviveNov2019
