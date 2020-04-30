Kyari: Of Tributes and Victims -By Ozuomba Egwuonwu

Going through some of the tributes, especially the ones by Geoffrey Onyeama, Segun Adeniyi, and Femi Fani-kayode, to the former Cos, Abba Kyari, was initially quite very confusing and a lot did not add up.

The dilemma persisted in my subconscious reasoning until I finally understood some days later. And when I did, I felt like crying for Kyari, for all the would be ‘good’ and ‘statemen’ aspirants in Nigeria, and for Nigeria.

The truth is that the intentions of Kyari’s parents, Kyari’s intelligence, intellectual trainings, unvoiced deep aspirations, reputation, legacy are all victims to a degree of no less magnitude than that of the worst of Internally displaced middle belt poor, or the persecuted Biafran in the height of the civil war and it’s ‘resolutions’.

Even though he and we may not have realized it, Kyari, like the two groups mentioned above, are victims of same pervasive wickedness and injustice which roots, granted, were sown by the British, we compounded and due to our peculiar weaknesss, confused by some as resilience, by ignorant few as strength, we have been unable to confront.

So I not only feel sorry for Kyari, I feel sorry for all the aspiring and would be ‘good’ ‘statemen’ with all their intellect and ivy league endeavours in pursuit of the good of this impossible contradiction. How do you desire goodness when your terms of reference and fundamental tools are wickedness and injustice?

I feel especially sorry for the soon coming ones. Their fellow ivy league classmates would be off to work in building further, balanced societies and leave honest impacts and legacies.

They, destined for this realms, are condemned to the Kyari fate or worse.