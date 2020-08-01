Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Social Cohesion and Infrastructural Development in Kaduna Sate -By Dokpesi Timothy Adidi

Is it possible to deny the realities on ground in respect to the progress and retrogression in Kaduna State? Is Kaduna State moving forward or backward in relation to the realities on ground as people obviously see; or do we continuously take media propaganda very seriously and the social media at its best in describing the situations on ground in Kaduna State as represented or misrepresented? There is no better moment and time to address issues of social cohesion and infrastructural development in Kaduna State as the situation calls for it. I think this is the most trying moments and challenging periods for Mallam Nasir El-Rufai led government. The current situation in Southern Kaduna is not to the favour of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and this really puts his aides in a very critical situation. The job of his (The Governor) Special Senior Assistants, Advisers and political and media aides and the combine force of his social media outlets would have to think outside the box in these critical moments. There might be no time for rhetoric and the entire social media outburst from different quarters either in defense of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai or against him. The final Judgement will come in the polling booth if ever the people will decide their future come 2023. This is indeed very important because considering the political culture in Nigeria and how difficult it is for a sitting Governor to leave office without seeking other elective positions have always been a difficult adventure. This is coming even with a higher expectation from the speculations on ground and the silence of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai acclaimed Presidential bid for 2023.

The recent infrastructural developmental inclusion and searchlight in Kaduna South indeed has given hope to the people living in Kaduna South again. It is true that as the tractors and foreign engineers around Barnawa in Kaduna South working tirelessly in road constructions is indeed a hopeful situation that cannot be denied. Residents in this part of Kaduna State have often felt neglected when it comes to infrastructural development; until recently there is a sigh of relief. It is in this hope we again keep asking fundamental questions. What is the use of Infrastructural development without social cohesion? Are the recent attacks in Southern Kaduna and its environs a progression or retrogression to the Mallam Nasir El-Rufai led government? In a State where security of lives and properties are everyday threatened by their fellow human beings, how can one evaluate the progress so far? What is our definition of development? Is development limited to road constructions, streetlights, CCTV Cameras, KASTELA Services, renovation and creation of jobs and establishing new offices? How is development measured and what is are the metrics and matrix of how development is measured? In the midst of all this physical developments which are important to the people of Kaduna State; and through the benevolence of the Governor as part of his stewardship in judiciously leveraging on tax payers money; what importance will this be if the land continuously experience bloodshed, displacement of indiegenes and settlers and forceful migration.

This indeed again calls for a serious and deep concern because the International community that has always extol these developments in Kaduna State in terms of infrastructural development and other economic consolidations in the State might begin to lose confidence in a Governor known to be proactive and considered almost the best Governor in Northern Nigeria and if not in Nigeria as a whole. Infrastructural development, social cohesion and education are a drive leading to Integral development.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s education policy has added value to a large extent to community development; but not to the extent of an enabling and conducive environment for learning in Southern Kaduna. Although, if not for the Covid-19 pandemic what would have become of students and pupils in this areas as they make efforts to learn? No doubt, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s extolled competence in areas that are very apt in addressing issues of infrastructural growth are on records; but this should be harnessed with a proactive and restorative effort; and with proven zeal and enthusiastic process in peace building. The onus of social cohesion and stability of Southern Kaduna is on the Governor of Kaduna State to prove his competence and capacity in ensuring the lives and properties of those under his watch. It is also the responsibility of the people to cooperate with the Governor of Kaduna State in the best way they can and in ways they can be of great help in ensuring peaceful co-existence in Kaduna State.

There is no doubt that in my mind that Southern Kaduna is very strategic and it is this strategic position it occupies that has called for these challenges. Nonetheless, Southern Kaduna and Kaduna North should understand the dynamics involve in an open society so as to maintain a united front for the growth of Kaduna State. The Governor of Kaduna State should create inclusive programmes that will harness and bring everyone on board to reduce suspicion and prejudices. So far, Kaduna North, Kaduna South have enjoyed relative peace but not to the extent of the criminal activities we are confronted with daily and other vices that have created more tensions both within and outside the State.

Peace is all we need in Kaduna State and how we arrive at this peace again must not be politicized. This should be done with genuine interest for peace and stability so that the people of Kaduna State will be happy. At this point, we cannot be happy when there is bloodshed in the land and people displaced; we cannot be happy with pregnant women slaughtered, we cannot be happy with our elders having to go through pains before their death; we cannot be happy that people cannot go to their farms. The only time we can be happy is when there is stability in the State and people remaining in their homes without fears, worries and exaggerated anxiety.