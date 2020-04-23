Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s Covid-19 Status and Why He Refused to Die -By Dokpesi Timothy Adidi

It was just three days ago when I wrote an article titled Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s Covid-19 Status: Issues, Concerns and the Way Forward for Kaduna State; I immediately received a call from an unknown number appreciating me for the clarification on the article I wrote. He went further to say to me he thought Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as peddled by rumors that he was in an Intensive Care Unit. My next reaction was the last time I checked, and as far as I know, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai was still in Isolation. But again, should there be situation report I am not privy to then, we cannot rule out the possibility. After all, before the Late Chief of Staff died he was said to be in an Intensive Care Unit. Again, it is possible that considering the very nature of the Covid-19 and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai status as positive and now

negative one would be expecting to hear the breaking news of his death.

The death of the Late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari and the misunderstanding of the role he played as a surrogate President as many thought or would think brought jubilation in the lips of some or even most Nigerians who might not understand the political dynamics and condition of power interplay of what takes place in Aso Villa. As

such, I would not want to make comments on what I do not know or what I hear base on ‘hearsay’ since I do not have the facts. The only fact I know as it is and as of now is Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has been cleared negative of the Covid-19. In Kaduna State as it is and for some people it is good news and for some as well it is bad news. We must come to the realization that Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has refused to die.

Many residents in Kaduna State and outside Kaduna State have come out with so many conspiracy theories on reasons why the Governor of Kaduna State has refused to die. Even when one of the “major prophets” of our time in the person of Apostle Suleiman once “prophecy” that “the days of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai are numbered”. Yet, Mallam Nasir has refused to die; but of course every human being on earth has for sure numbered days to live on earth irrespective of the length of days. The question is why has Mallam Nasir El-Rufai refused to die? For some Nigerians Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has come out of the Covid-19 Isolation so has to take the replacement of Late Abba Kyari as the new Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; a position he has always wanted and desired even while Abba Kyari was alive. This many believed was the rift between Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the Late Abba Kyari.

How this conspiracy theorist get into this theories keeps me wondering. Nonetheless, a theory is a theory and most times theories ought to be open for falsification and interrogation. How did these theorists come to know of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s intention of wanting to become a Chief of Staff? Who was there when the rift between Late Abba Kyari took place? Was it in the media outlets and the reason for

the rifts? Who were the referee and spectators? Are there evidences of these rifts anywhere aside the media? Could this be mere conjectures and speculations?

This again should not be taken for granted; but at the same time we must be able to establish facts about our concerns as a Nation than mere speculations. Will a Governor of State who was duly elected by the people settle for the office of the Chief of Staff to the Presidency? I think it is important for Nigerians to understand the job description of a Chief of Staff. Have some Nigerians ever asked what the job of a Chief of Staff is for Governor to see such position

as a very juicy one? The relationship that characterize the Office of the President and the personal relationship between the Late Abba Kyari should not be misconstrued or misrepresented as the explanation

for the job of the Chief of Staff. This is the reason why if you want to hate or love the Late Abba Kyari he was loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari. The question that follows is what is the nature of this loyalty? When you are able to critically x-ray the nature of this loyalty, then judge for yourself and see if Mallam Nasir El-Rufai fits into this conspiracy theory.

What if we get to hear that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has appointed the Governor of Kaduna State as his new Chief of Staff; will the conspiracy theorist be wrong? Again, I will ask; what if the appointment comes and it is rejected by the Governor of Kaduna State will the conspiracy theorist still be right? This is the reason why as a person I enjoy political speculation and the game of politics because of the dynamic nature of the human person and how most times people can get really stalk with their baseless comments. This strongly reminds me of the kind of discussions made when a new Bishop will be appointed in the Catholic Church and how various schools of thought will emerge and their speculations on whom the next Bishop will be. In fact, ninety-eight percent (98%) of these speculations never meet up the fact or the reality on the appointment made; and before you know it the name that emerges as the Bishop is not the one been speculated but the least expected. This is not a negative development but it is a development that comes with the human mind not able to grasp the whole of reality until reality unravels itself; and this is the very reason the human mind is very dynamic. The best we can do is to watch how things play out and question why they played out the way it did. This is again, why there is always the difference between facts from truth.

Now that Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is alive and refused to die we should begin to think of how best we can work with Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the reality of his covid-19 status as negative. The fact of his been alive should not be a nightmare; especially now that he has refused to die.

The expectation of the conspiracy theory and theorist is not yet shattered since everyone will die one day especially the conspiracy theorists themselves. Again, the expectation from the imaginary appointment of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s as the Chief of Staff to the

President of Nigeria has not been announced. Be that as it may, our duty as Nigerians and residents of Kaduna State is to ensure that the rules and guidelines of the Covid-19 are adhered to strictly. Most importantly, we have a duty to ensure that the Governor of Kaduna State is on track with his cosmopolitanization and urbanization policy framework. It is our duty as opposition party to come out with better policy framework superior to that of the incumbent if we must engage him positively. Mere criticisms do not translate into superior policy framework but a critique will be a better idea to ensure that the current status quo is ineffective.

We must work together to make Kaduna Great again.

ADIDI, Dokpesi Timothy

+2348138605055

+2347015794607