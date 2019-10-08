Minimum wage conundrum: why workers must hold government responsible -By Alifia Sunday

One of the biggest irritants to the workforce is when their leaders are enjoying high emoluments and it does not spread round to the bottom -G. Lawler.

A decent working environment, decent wages will definitely produce a decent society and this is what Nigerian workers are glamouring for.

However, sigh of relieve and reprieve came on them recently when #30’000 minimum wage was signed into law. But music changed suddenly and up till now there has been controversy on the possibility of getting the new minimum wage paid by the federal and States governors.

Concern is rising, tension is accumulating awaiting to erupt like igneous rock as workers holds separate meetings and warning federal government that their patience is running out that strike is imminent to press home their demands.

Concerned Nigerians are not comfortable with the federal government negotiation team headed by honorable minister of labour and productivity, Dr Christ Ngige who have not come out clearly to tell Nigerian workers the brain behind the delay in implementation. It is only in Nigeria the crumbs that belong to the poor majority are hijacked or delayed while that of the rich few are given a maximum acceleration or attention.

It may interest you to know the minimum wages of other country and that of Nigeria:



Nigeria – $38 (#18,000)

Algeria – $175 (#83,000)

Belgium – $1,738 (#810,000)

Cameroon – 36,270 CFA -$75 (#38, 000)

Chad – $120 (#60,000)

Denmark – $ 1,820 (#900,000)

Libya – $430 (#90,000)

Japan – $1000 (#450,000)

Cote D’ voire 36,607 CFA $72

Newzealand – $3,187 (#1.4m)

Luxembourg – $2,500 (#1.1m)

Spain – $760 (#300,00)

USA. – $ 11per hour

Analysing the above minimum wages of countries, it is glaring that Nigerians should demand for more and ask their leaders what they do with oil money and as giant of Africa still hosting the headquarter of the most impoverished people in the world. Nigerian workers earn less than the least country in Africa and very poor globally. The disparity is so huge that Nigerian government shouldn’t hesitate but quickly pay the #30, 000 minimum wage promised.

We should be thinking of reducing cost of governance by looking inward instead of subjecting the poor masses into more hardship. The presidential system we are operating in Nigeria is expensive with government appointees, politicians eating more of the nation’s resources at the expense of the poor majority.

Nigerian lawmakers compared to their counterparts in other climate are the highest paid legislature and this implies that they are eating the country’s wealth with their insane allowances. This was confirmed in June 2018 when Senator Shehu Sani said a senator in Nigeria takes annual salary of #162m ($450,000) more than #9m ($25, 000) basic salary of US president in total. Outrageous isn’t it? The prosperity of Nigeria, the wealth of the nation are in the hands of few and powerful people in Abuja. How do we got ourselves here?

Governors in 36 States have struggled to pay just #18,000 minimum wages resulting in many of them owing back log of salaries for months and now the new minimum wage conundrum is brewing up. How long should the political leaders test the elasticity of the patient of Nigerians? Must we wait until we are pushed to the wall before responding to the yearning and aspirations of the downtown?

