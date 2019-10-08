National Issues
Minimum wage conundrum: why workers must hold government responsible -By Alifia Sunday
One of the biggest irritants to the workforce is when their leaders are enjoying high emoluments and it does not spread round to the bottom -G. Lawler.
A decent working environment, decent wages will definitely produce a decent society and this is what Nigerian workers are glamouring for.
However,
Concerned Nigerians are not comfortable with the federal government negotiation team headed by honorable minister of labour and productivity, Dr Christ Ngige who have not come out clearly to tell Nigerian workers the brain behind the delay in implementation. It is only in Nigeria the crumbs that belong to the poor majority are hijacked or delayed while that of the rich few are given a maximum acceleration or attention.
It may interest you to know the minimum wages of other country and that of Nigeria:
Nigeria – $38 (#18,000)
Algeria – $175 (#83,000)
Belgium – $1,738 (#810,000)
Cameroon – 36,270 CFA -$75 (#38, 000)
Chad – $120 (#60,000)
Denmark – $ 1,820 (#900,000)
Libya – $430 (#90,000)
Japan – $1000 (#450,000)
Cote D’
Newzealand – $3,187 (#1.4m)
Luxembourg – $2,500 (#1.1m)
Spain – $760 (#300,00)
USA. – $ 11per hour
Analysing the above minimum wages of countries, it is glaring that Nigerians should demand for more and ask their leaders what they do with oil money and as giant of Africa still hosting the headquarter of the most impoverished people in the world. Nigerian workers earn less than the least country in Africa and very poor globally. The disparity is so huge that Nigerian government shouldn’t hesitate but quickly pay the #30, 000 minimum wage promised.
We should be thinking of reducing
Nigerian lawmakers compared to their counterparts in other climate are the highest paid legislature and this implies that they are eating the country’s wealth with their insane allowances. This was confirmed in June 2018 when Senator Shehu Sani said a senator in Nigeria takes annual salary of #162m ($450,000) more than #9m ($25, 000) basic salary of US president in total. Outrageous isn’t it? The prosperity of Nigeria, the wealth of the nation are in the hands of few and powerful people in Abuja. How do we got ourselves here?
Governors in 36 States have struggled to pay just #18,000 minimum wages resulting in many of them owing back log of salaries for months and now the new minimum wage conundrum is brewing up. How long should the political leaders test the elasticity of the patient of Nigerians? Must we wait until we are pushed to the wall before responding to the yearning and aspirations of the downtown?
Trending Articles
Should Religious Identities Define Our Tragedies? Part II –By Matthew Ma
While external military intervention is often considered vital during crises, achieving lasting peace requires a comprehensive approach that extends far...
Lessons from the Wike-Yerima Clash -By Faisal Suleiman Ahmad Gombe
Nigeria’s problem is not a shortage of laws but a shortage of moral courage. It’s easy to defend legality; it’s...
Money Cannot Buy Love: Lessons From The Ongoing Feud Between Regina And Ned, By Isaac Asabor
Closer home again, the story of Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill offers another lesson. Their marriage, though initially filled with...
The Trump Ultimatum: Why The Guilty Are Afraid, By SKC Ogbonnia
The saving solution for Tinubu is to muster courage, step on the big toes, and fully embrace the American military...
The Convict and the Captive: Nigeria’s Diplomatic Farce in Two Acts -By Vitus Ozoke, PhD
The decision to send ministers to London to press for Ekweremadu's release is not just tactically misguided – it is...