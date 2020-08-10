Most Northerners Are Boko Haram, Not Most Muslims -By Micheal A. Adeniyi

Before you shout crucify him, before you say he insulted us, before you say he is even a Micheal, let me first disappoint you and your fanatics tendency, I belong to no religion and I believe there is God. I also believe in Humanity above all.

In every holy book, there was life before religion, but since religion now behaves like it created lives and has the power to take it, it is pertinent to set some records straight. The north has majority of its Muslims believe in Sharia doctrine, Oh Yes! Sharia is a doctrine and not a law. And only in Northern Nigeria will doctrine made by men stand so much larger than life, so it is stupid to say one is human, let’s just say Sharia created “You.” But I don’t want to be petty, men had existed before any holy books and men lived in peace.

Micheal A. Adeniyi

Let me not digress, So why will I say many Northerners are Boko Haram when my own best friend is a Northern Muslim who I cherish and I am well pleased with. This is it, there are men who believe in humanity first in the North, they read the Quran well and lived by the tenets of Prophet Muhammed, but there are those who are the real Boko Haram, they have no education that they couldn’t understand the Quran, but trust me Northerners are powerful and lovely too. Now, how dare I compare in such a nasty way, that’s hypocrisy talking? This is it, Boko Haram is fighting against Islamic blasphemy, and the north is made up of a doctrine that says kill men who blasphemed. So is it not the same agenda? No wonder most Northerners who are being slaughtered want to reintegrate Boko Haram terrorists who are merely pushing the agenda radically but want a man who killed no man dead for blasphemy. Wait first, how on earth do you deradicalize a conditioned mind, not just a mind fighting to change a condition. It is funny.

Mubarak Bala is a case study, he was accused of blasphemy. And just yesterday a Kano court sentenced a singer to death for blasphemy. Then it goes on and on. What now is the difference between Boko Haram and many Northerners? It is not an issue with Islam, many Christians also see Muslims like hell candidates, you would see how hateful human can be to human. Let me shock you, blasphemy and Sharia was just a depopulation tool, it was never a tenet from a clear mind. Let’s analyse it, no rich Northerner has been tried by Sharia court, No corrupt northern politician has been tried by Sharia court, No rich northerner has disagreed in hosting inter-religious marriage, it is always the poor and downtrodden that gets the butt and lick blood upon the earth drawing more curse upon themselves for taking away a life they cannot create. Prophet Muhammed senior wife was once a Catholic.

I also use to think the problem with Northern Nigeria was Islam until I traveled to Dubai, until I read the holy Quran from book to book before I realize the problem is Northern Nigeria and illiteracy. Look at the South West. Husband and wife choose their religion and even at it, all of us got our religion by birth. What if Prophet Muhammed was born by Mary, Jesus would have told his followers to stone the followers of Prophet Mohammed for blasphemy? Think.

What has superiority brought us, if we all need to die for each of our sins who will be left in this world? So if a religion doesn’t forgive sins who will be left to God or Allah to Judge? Why should we pray for a dead body to get forgiven if we are holy and all holy? If blasphemy should deserve death, the great prophet will have no convert, he would have killed all our forefathers. Don’t you know they didn’t believe in Allah at first and some of them even mocked the great prophet?

Why are Nigerian Northern Muslims so different? How can you be more Muslim than the Arabians or others across Africa? Look at other countries with diverse religion like Ghana, Cameroon, and Togo, I mean those that are even close to Nigeria. How many times have you heard about Sharia killing against blasphemy?

The spirit of Boko Haram resides in most Northern Nigerian and majority of the people have the same agenda. It is kill, kill, and kill. May Allah forgive me, but you can call me names if you believe Allah doesn’t forgive and that you have the right to Judge me above the love of Allah on humanity.