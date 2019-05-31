Naira Marley And Internet Fraud Glorification -By Oluwapelumi Adejumo

I have tried so hard not to comment on the incarceration of Naira Marley — believe me, I gave it my best shot– but here I am, after reading so many arguments for and against him, trying to give my own line of thoughts.

Most people who are supporting NM have only one line of argument; the government is fucked up so we shouldn’t be castigating the young man who only aired his views. After all he has freedom of speech, abi no be so?

Advertisement

All of their other arguments is a variation of the above or of the “perceived” racism still ongoing and the slave trade that had taken place.

What they all missed is that they have only succeeded in calling a bad thing a good name and in rationalizing an act that is at best inglorious as this, we have only succeeded in showing our level of social consciousness. We have just told the world that criminal activities no matter how atrocious could be condoned by Nigerians especially when its effect satiates our current need. But what about the long term? Would we, fifteen years from now, still have this staunch support for these acts?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oluwapelumi Adejumo



To compound my worries, some have actually started equating NM to Fela. Like seriously? NM is being painted as being a victim of oppression rather than the obvious truth; an accused in the face of the court for possible transgressions against the law.

Fela, to the best of my knowledge, at no point lend his voice to support criminal activities. His songs and interventions were always on the need for Nigerians not to be a “zombie” or an “international thief thief”. And he battled the then military government with a gusto and a mechanism we can still vibe with till now. To place NM on the same pedestal as Fela is an insult to the great man and I am sure he would be turning in his grave for the desecration of his name.

Truth is, if NM is guilty of the offences laid against him, then he should dance to the tune of the songs of the law. He shouldn’t be painted as what he is now. He is a private citizen and no activist. What’s his activism for sef? Legalization of internet fraud? Or reparations of Africa stolen funds from the west?

Advertisement

Let’s be guided biko and stop glorifying what no matter the name we call it or no matter the gloss we apply to it remains a crime.

P.S: Some even go as far as saying that if you know about slave trade then you would rationalize internet fraud, but the question is was Nigeria and Nigerians the only victim of slave trade? Then why should we be the one who is hell bent on getting revenge for all those enslaved? Or don’t you think we are only making a mockery of those gallant men and women?

P.P.S: Nigeria is not the only country that faces the debacle of internet fraud. Others don’t glorify it, we shouldn’t.

Advertisement

P.P.P.S: Imagine that all of those who have shown up at NM’s court cases also turn out when there have been campaigns against bad governance, wouldn’t we have had a case like that of Sudan in Nigeria already?

Advertisement