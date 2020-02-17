NFF and Amaju Pinnick’s self-indictment -By ‘Tunji Ajibade

Recently, the Nigeria Football Federation’s President, Amaju Pinnick, spoke on the invitation of foreign-born Nigerians to the Super Eagles. It wasn’t the first time he did. In the past, he was shown in pictures he took with the players he had visited and persuaded to play for Nigeria. I’ve always thought visiting these boys is a good move. But some have sneered, saying the NFF President shouldn’t have been involved. I still hold the view though that if anyone must speak directly to foreign-born Nigerians, in order to indicate the nation’s seriousness, it should be the biggest masquerader that the NFF has.

Pinnick has made it known that he’ll continue to draw more of our boys who play out there. That’s fine. But there’s a challenge. When he justified this approach lately, he didn’t do it in a sensitive manner, failing in the process to give thought to the whole gamut of what was involved in the issue he commented on. I’m of the view that public figures need to ensure their public comments on issues are robust, and are also outcomes of careful introspection regarding most variables involved. Public figures in responsible offices aren’t militants who generally strive to be loud cymbals; they aren’t some anonymous person who can carelessly make comments that leave one wondering if they assume everyone applauds surface-level, one-dimensional thinking. Public figures such as Pinnick are opinion makers. What they say can send younger Nigerians in any direction. That time, I thought Pinnick’s comment could discourage young Nigerians who wanted to fulfil their dreams of playing football at the highest level as home-based players; it could make more of them head for the Libyan deserts and the Mediterranean Sea.

Regarding his efforts to attract foreign-based players to the Super Eagles, Pinnick said, “There’s a cause before an action. What I try to do is that I study the environment. First, why do we have to go out to pick players? Why do we look at the Nigeria Professional Football League and say it is not good enough?… If the truth be told, most players from the western climes are better exposed and are highly trained than what we can get here. The equipment they are exposed to is another factor too.” My first thought was that Pinnick talked down on home-based footballers. He stated the fact. But he left out a few vital angles; he either didn’t think about these angles or he didn’t consider that some Nigerians would think his submission through to its logical conclusion. Pinnick didn’t think home-based footballers were good enough, but Nigerians would ask what role he had played in improving them. If he strongly condemned home-based footballers, he strongly indicted himself and other NFF officials. When public figures comment on issues without considering their own culpability, I always wonder whether or not they think through what they say, if they consider how listeners perceive them.

For instance, not long ago, I noted on this page how a former Station Manager of the NTA Sports 24 complained on a TV programme. He said there was a football match that the Super Eagles played in one European country. But it wasn’t aired on any TV station in Nigeria. I had wondered at the time why he said this when he should recognise that there was no person better placed than himself to work through the knotty issues and ensure that the NTA showed matches involving our national teams. If he took any step regarding this at the time, he should have told his listeners. He didn’t.

Also, some members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria held an event recently where they blamed the government for closing the borders. I noted it on this page that they had always been aware of the malpractices which made the government to shut the borders. But they didn’t make recommendations to the government long before the shutdown happened. Even at the said event, they didn’t say they had recommendations to make to government on how to resolve the matter quickly. Instead, they took time to pass the blame and presented the border closure as though government purposely punished Nigerians. There’s a crowd that may applaud such one-dimensional others-are-to-blame narratives common among Nigerians. I find it off-putting.

Furthermore, the university lecturers’ association, ASUU, threatened recently to embark on industrial action if the government didn’t pay their salaries. But I took note of the meeting they held with the President and the Minister of Finance. Of almost the 200,000 workers involved, the minister said only 40,000 failed key into the payroll system that the government provided. My interest here isn’t to defend the government. But some level of rationality would make anyone wonder why ASUU insisted it was its own payroll system that should be used, rather than the one the government, which is its employer, provided. The argument by the government is that there’s no transparency in the existing payment arrangement. ASUU knew it had a payroll system that would ensure transparency but it didn’t recommend it long before government came out with its own. I’ve never heard where an employee dictates to his employer where, when and how he should be paid. If any Nigerian applauds moves that keep a corrupt system in place, and thereby continues to make this nation bleed, I don’t.

Now, I return to Pinnick and his comment about the quality of home-based footballers. Pinnick is a man I have enormous respect for. In case no other Nigerian took note of the self-sacrifice he engaged in not too long ago, I did, and I state it here for the records. He first came to my attention when he was in the sports circle in Delta State. There was this controversy surrounding a football player who left a club in the state without proper clearance. Pinnick came on Channels TV and insisted that the right thing must be done. That time, he sounded positively stubborn. He followed his instincts in the course of the election of a new CAF president too and the candidate he supported won. Meanwhile, Nigeria qualified for the 2018 World Cup. Few weeks after the qualification ticket was secured, Pinnick was on TV. He was asked how the NFF prepared and was able to get to the World Cup. Pinnick spoke about the different aspects to the preparation. But I took note of a particular aspect that I suspected his viewers might not attach importance to. He said in the process of trying to secure the qualification, he didn’t forget the spiritual dimension. He said he had engaged in fasting to ensure everything went well for Nigeria.

As he spoke on that occasion, I thought everything did go well because Nigeria qualified. But there was yet another threat. Not long after Pinnick’s interview, FIFA deducted three points from the numbers Super Eagles collected. It was the penalty for fielding Shehu Abdullahi that Algeria complained wasn’t qualified for the final match against them. If Nigeria hadn’t won the match before the Algeria clash, we would have been disqualified. This event made me think again about Pinnick’s comment that he went spiritual regarding Nigeria’s qualification. That the mess created by a desk officer at the NFF didn’t mess up the nation could be attributed to the head. Good things happen to the body when the head is good.

Meanwhile, I had watched Nigerian boys sent to the African Cup of Nations meant for home-based players and I wasn’t impressed by their technical finesse. I’ve expected Pinnick to inform Nigerians about the programmes he and his team have in order to improve the quality of home-based players as well as the League. I don’t hear of any. If he must make negative comments about home-based footballers, he should also add what the NFF has been doing to improve them. By the way, not long ago, the court acquitted him and some NFF officials of any wrongdoing over the use of some funds. I believe Their Lordships. But I suppose if the funds were invested in verifiable football development programmes and in improving home-based players, anti-graft agencies would have had less reasons to prosecute the NFF officials. Pinnick can do much in developing home-based football talents instead of what currently obtains. He should do it rather than talk down on our younger people to justify his search for foreign-based players.