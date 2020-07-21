Nigeria and Her Dramatic Drivers -By Muhyideen Kolawole

Four days and dramatic scenes between the House and the NDDC. Local men as audience, faded answers, what should be a fad expectedly became fanfare. It’s not new though, it seems the drama was not so perfect looking at it as a literature student.

Question asked, answer expected but Uncle beckoned the allegation. Dabbed down the HEAD (no need to tell the size), his eyes closed amidst but opened short after, this before he was grasped by his shoulder. The open and close of the eyes are not enough to prove the scene artificial, the following actions give more proofs.

Seizure. Convulsion. Any name could describe it well, even confusion. Perhaps, the man that fought against his merging teeth had not practiced with him. His eyes betrayed him, he acted like Samson not knowing my Uncle is not the Lion in the Bible.

The pressure was excessively manifested, before the jaw could be separated just like the Lion, Uncle rescued himself, he pushed the helping hand for the safety of the jaw: ‘abeg, don’t kobalize me’. Was that the end? No. Uncle woke in flashes since his mission is accomplished, he speculated.

But it was a bad imagination, it wasn’t the good time to bring the heavenly message to the living. His eyes still opened to the sitting panel. Uncle made the second departure and this time, it was successful. At last, no answer to be expected and no question to ask a dying director.

Professor shouldn’t be blamed much for his dramatic entertainment. The instructors are not different from the alleged. The former would claim sincerity why the latter outsmarted the master. It’s a fight of two brothers on their mother’s meat, the struggle was for a big share not to protect the welfare of the house.

Sam Omatseye had said it all. It started not today, and surely, it won’t end any soon. “Crude oil has made crude drama for the Naira,” Sam said. Whoever holds the meat last and caught will be the thief; those who had eaten their portion will claim purity.

Preference could make a skit out of me one day, our Uncles studied science not literature. And for my own scene, it will better be acted at the theater if I don’t want to laugh last at the cinema.

Watch out for another episode.