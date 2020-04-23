Nigerian Intellectuals And Its Media Houses Have Sold Their Souls -By J. Ezike

The silence of the media, of the Southern-Nigerian intellectual in the face of the evil in Asorock makes him or her more poisonous, more diabolic than the evil which he or she tolerates. In every modern society, the condition of the people and the decision of the government ought to be rationalized “critically” by those whom I choose to refer as the “conscience of the country.” The essence of education is not to bask in the glory of being lauded with academic degrees or international awards but rather to exercise critical thinking that would be of benefit to the society and to stand as intellectual pillars of any structural arrangement. They are the ones whom the society calls upon to question the ill-behaviors and the misbehaviors of the government and to act in response to the plights of the suffering masses who may or may not be privileged or have the capacity to exercise such mental power or superior thinking.

Today, we have the Media Houses, especially Channels TV, AIT, NTA and their “splinter groups” condoning the incompetence, the lies, the conspiracy, the wickedness, the mischief and the fraud of Asorock. It has become almost impossible to subtract the media and the Southern-Nigerian intellectuals from the causes and the consequences of the maladministration of the crooked and deceitful Fulani-imposed impostor and/or facially cloned impersonator.

Since 2017, those of us in IPOB and those of us who observe the nasty business of Asorock and its cabals through Spi-ritual mediums, I mean, the very few who are almost constantly assaulted with visions, revelations and divine information from the Most High, learnt the “fact” and the “truth” about the fraud of the APC-led government and its decision to impose an alien, a foreigner, an impostor upon the people out of the desperate need and urgency to retain the status quo that benefits a handful of those in government, to the grave detriment of over 190 million impoverished Nigerians.

Of course, the truth always comes with a dire consequence. But I am not here to recount the many persecutions and the traumas I suffered since 2018, for simply un-dressing and pointing at the political scam under the guise of a democratically elected president of Nigeria. Out of sheer indignation and in collaboration with the constant nudging of my spirit by a strange Being, I leaned forward, reluctantly, in an effort to help the unsuspecting Nigerians, its media houses and its intellectuals become aware of the fraud that had been assigned to them as President.

It has been three years since IPOB and others, raised the alarm, and took the social media as its platform to drum up the lies of Asorock into the collective consciousness of the people. We knew that the road to political correctness would do us no good, for that would be tantamount to the total extinction of our cultural existence as a people, as Biafrans, as Odudwans, as Middle-beltans. We expected that through our grave protests across all spectrums of the social media, the Southern-intellectuals and the apex media houses in Nigeria would assume their responsibilities of throwing out critical questions to Asorock in response to the overwhelming evidences that supports our claim.

We waited for three years for any rational reaction, from those whom we had looked upon as the conscience of the country, whilst the death tolls continued to spike under the command of the imported alien president of Nigeria. We proffered “facts” and “truths” in line with our honest submissions and presumed that the educated elites, I mean, the professors, the public intellectuals, the media houses and their synonyms would rise to the occasion and investigate the matter and ask serious questions and demand that Asorock, its cabals and its so-called “presidency” provide answers or speak LIVE to the World in the presence of a panel of journalists, both local and international, to clear the doubts of the observing eyes, once and for all. But then we realized that all that we had as intellectuals, as journalists, as professors, as thinkers, as prophets, as pastors, as priests, as writers, were simply cowards! I mean, men and women who had “sold their souls for a mess of pottage.”

It was the African-American intellectual, Eddie Glaude Jr, the Professor of Religion and African-American Studies at Princeton University, who said: “Black intellectuals have sold their souls for a mess of pottage.” He had said this in an article published in The New York Times, on the 23rd of June 2014. If we were to reflect his thoughtful words to match with the tragic realities of Nigeria, we would simply say: “Nigerian intellectuals and its media houses have sold their souls for a mess of pottage.”

This is coming from an African-American intellectual whose observation of the ignoble character of the educated blacks in America resonates with what is obtainable in the Giant Prison of Africa. I find his words almost crying with affliction which is synonymous with the prose of IPOB and those of us who reflect and resonate with their ideals, their philosophies of freedom for all the entrapped tribal constituents in Nigeria.

The silence of the Nigerian Media Houses and the Southern intellectuals has exhausted every hope of the people’s redemption from what Professor Glaude Jr. described as the “black academics that ought to aspire to be the moral conscience of the society, through what they write and what they speak.”

Quote me: When silence becomes synonyms with cowardice it is no longer golden as the Sun but as wretched as the Heart of Stone.

The corona virus pandemic provides a grand opportunity for Nigerians to investigate the legitimacy of the Asorock Presidency, to dig into the rush of stories floating the internet about the possibility of an alien president, an impostor within the highly secretive confines of Asorock. Rather than employing grammar to defend the suspicious behavior of the cabals and the presidency, a simple LIVE broadcast from the “shy president” of the defunct federation of Nigeria would be in the interest of all those who had exercised their mandate and those who deserve to know if the “Buhari” they knew or elected in 2015 is the same “Buhari” who appears to have a hole in the neck.

History will never forgive the current class of Nigerian Intellectuals and the Media Houses if they continue to perpetuate their silence of conspiracy and cowardice in the face of the “fraudulent power” that ought to be held responsible and tried at the ICC for the genocidal deaths of over 11,000 Nigerians both Christians and Muslims, since 2017.

The Nigerian Intellectuals and the Media Houses (CHANNELS TV, AIT, NTA, PUNCH NEWSPAPER…) must now decide on what side of the divide they choose to belong. In the scriptural words of Joshua 24: 15 “Choose ye this day whom ye will serve.” In other words, the Nigerian intellectuals and the media houses, including their prophets and religious groups cannot be for the suffering masses and at the same time for the evil government in Asorock.

History is watching!