Nigerian Youths & Celebrity Idolization -By Musa Affos (Rhapsodi)

Nigerian Youths & Celebrity Idolization

Indeed “The 21st century is witnessing an increasing wave of youth fascinating with celebrity idolization”.

A lot of youths no longer have a mind of their own. We live in a society where what they youths do, wear, the language they speak, where they go to, their photos and social media posts, the people they associate with, is a reflection of what celebrities do & either directly or indirectly influenced by the celebrities or their lifestyle. To an extend, the life of youths nowadays is directly proportional to that of celebrities and celebrity lifestyle.

Advertisement

Though the relativists contend that there’s no universal truth; where as truth varies from one place to place, culture to culture. As Africans we are society built on certain fundamentals & values which include morality, discipline, being well cultured to mention just a few.

Some youths are today victims of social vices in their quest to live up to a certain standard of what they see on screen, music videos etc. No wonder we live in a society that is devoid of morality, discipline & well culturedness. Whereas the society we live in is full of moral decadence, indiscipline, social imbalance. Some of us are living in an illusionary world.

Even relationships have been largely influenced by this same cause; A lot of ladies watch Philippines, Mexican & a lot of foreign love movies (which is not wrong) but because most of them see how those guys treat their women in movies, a reasonable number of ladies have culled their ideal image of how their guy(s) should behave, act or treat them.

Advertisement

When in reality they face their relationship & the guy doesn’t behave like that which they’ve seen in TV, its becomes another battle even if the guy genuinely loves her or isn’t treating her badly. But because of what she saw on TV. Forgetting the fact that those guys exist in an entirely different hemisphere. That’s a typical example.

I will like to draw the attention of my fellow youths to the fact that most of those things we see in music videos: the luxury, life style & lots more is mostly use for the sake of the video & entertainment and doesn’t necessarily define or depicts the lifestyle of such a one. Why emulating what is just meant for entertainment as a lifestyle.

Social vices like drug addiction, alcoholism, extravagant sexual lifestyle and others can be directly or indirectly linked to celebrity idolization. A lot of youths out of their quest & desperation to live up to a certain lifestyle which I call “The feel among syndrome” end up doing a lot of atrocities just to follow trends.

Advertisement

Like the popular adage, lets live our lives according to our pockets not according to what we see on screen, movies & videos.

Do not live your life according to anybody’s standard. Define life and live by your definition.

Musa Affos (Rhapsodi) is a Blogger & Social Media Activist.

#RAB

#BloggerXtraOrdinai