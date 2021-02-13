Northern Elites Have Failed Us Woefully -By Abdulrahman Yunusa

In recent times, only God knows the exact number of lives and valuable properties of Northerners that got destroyed by some bloodsuckers who often parade themselves as community police in they south. So, as the fire keeps rising up, even some devil militia groups among them possess the audacity to launch a barbaric attack upon the residents of all Northerners without thorough scrutiny of whether they are criminals or not. Now the thing has begin to take another shape which in care is not taken, the govt will weep for itself

Well, as well can see how the events are taking place badly, then its must for North have to face it fight against ethnic Jingoist for we can’t keep watching the incessant spill of our brothers blood in the name of ethnicity. Enough is enough, the government has to do anything in taming this matter, else the game will take another dimension which no one will be owk with.

The negative attitude of ” Hypocrisy of Silent ” is what is often consuming us daily on this tribal crisis. Imagine the southern governors and their revered powerful men choose to remain mum at the high time when their boys are busy butchering northerners just for ethnic bigotry. Still those are the set of hypocritic folks who often find it easy to shower an un-colorful plus ill remarks upon north on anything bad they do wittingly or otherwise but sadly they failed to act against themselves as they did to North.

Sadly, our Governors and the Mr President too choose to remain dumb regarding the hot saga. After knowing they should the gang who would supposed to be at the forefront leading the battle by bringing anything to end the burning flame. Or to even threat their governors and their brothers living in the north as how they did but their worthless political ambition won’t let them do as how the circumstances guarantee.

Only the Fearless Kaura of Bauchi state had recently possessed the guts to bash Governor Ortom and his people for their in attempt to counterattack their devilish agenda regarding North and its citizen. Although, it’s not acceptable in a saner society, what Governor Kaura did, but at this moment of fear and unflinching remorse the dark circumstances can aptly forgive Kaura for moving in that murky and bushy lane.

And a it’s a shameful thing for his ( Kaura ) allies and Cohorts ( Northern Governors and Elites ) who chooses to burry their voices beneath political whims. They openly symbolize that their political ambitions is worth than our ( Northerners ) sacred bloods despite knowing without our backup they wouldn’t make it anyway.

Furthermore, the most shameful thing is when you realize the likes of pseudo intellectual K D governor ( Dan mitsila ) can afford to ride callously against his law abiding citizens and infact to any Northerner who claimed to be their loyalist when he/she mistakenly breach their laws but yet can’t treat his regional enemies. This absolutely disgusting, to say they can kill us themselves and still can give others chance to maim us too 😢.

This point makes me recall the tragic even of 2019 when same southern peace haters made a threats against all southern living northerners on ” Quit Notice “. The event goes as this, when some imbeciles among the southern men took an oath of wiping any Hausa-Fulani from their region, ours and their governors also remain quite. But unfortunately when the formidable Northern Youth Forum came with a reprisal threat then the Wicked small guy ordered their arrest and charge them with ” Violence incitement ” crime which totally illogical for someone of his capacity .

Finally, until when our politicians mind to protect our collective interest in everywhere over their political ambitions, then the Northern region will never be respected by its counterpart. And if they choose to keep acting this way, also we have a long way to go and the future is outrightly bleak.

Let North face it fierce fight alone if you can’t help them deal with their open enemies.

May North prosper against old odds!