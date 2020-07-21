Of Google And The Palestinian Map -By Ridwan Azeez

With several happenings all over the globe, and all hostilities lunched against the Sovereign State of Palestine, it is clear, far from any doubt and notorious that day by day different international conspiracy is mapped out to successfully hand over the land of Palestine to the Israelites.

However, despite the United Nations resolution 181 which provided a right of return for those who had been chased out their homes in Israel bombardment and Occupation since 1945 to return to their respective home, the flying wings of the Israelites imperial authority keeps growing as more annexation took place ! Very Ironical, what happen was the opposite of what was expected to happen.

Candidly, it is no more a news, that Google had recently removed the Palestinian Map from its Google map in solidarity as well as a litmus test to the proposed deal of the century and the planned Annexation of Jerusalem.

It is unbelievable that Google as a worldwide internet surfer could embark on such a journey of no return, forgetting Billions of patronizers all of the world whom due to their humanitarian tendencies might be offensive for its partisan and one-sided drastic decision.

As an eye opener, it is important to register into your minds that unceremoniously removal of the Palestinian Map by Google sends a signal to Billions of Muslims all over the world to boycott every services rendered by them, as response to the inhumane treatment of the downtrodden Palestinian.

It should be noted however, that Google in its decision to expunge the Palestinian Map unceremoniously, amounts to a breach of trust on all advocate of the right of return of the Palestinian Population against the occupation of Israel; had Google known that Israel its giving a dejure recognition had committed several war crimes and breached countless of International Humanitarian treaties ranging from the Four Geneva conventions to the International Humanitarian Laws which are on record.

Over the year, numerous atrocities had been carried out in the West bank and Gaza Strip, had Google forgotten ! Israel does not deserves any recognition by Google whether of Dejure or Defacto.

Momentarily, it is my humble submission and recommendation that Google should in the interest of Justices and Humanity revisit it’s earlier action of removal of the Palestinian Map from its Google Map, as this is the only way to show the aggrieved Subscribers all over the world and make them believe it is still the Google they know and they can still count on it.

#LetPalestineRemainOnGoogleMap