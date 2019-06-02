Ogun Assembly Lacks The Power To Suspend Local Government Chairmen -By Festus Ogun

The Ogun State House of Assembly has suspended all the chairmen and other political functionaries in the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas in the state in order to allow for investigation on allegations levelled against them on gross misconduct and misappropriation of public funds. The House later directed the suspended officials to hand over powers to the Head of Local Government Administration in their respective councils and LCDAs.

As seen in Oyo State few days ago, the suspension and outright sack of Local Government officials by the State Government machineries seem to be the newest trend in town used to pursue either mischievous or honest motives. However, in this legal opinion, there shall be a consideration of whether the House of Assembly or the Governor can legally suspend or sack democratically ‘elected’ local government political office holders, for any reason whatsoever.

Pursuant to Section 7(1) of the 1999 Constitution, 2011 as amended, the Local Government Council is established as the third tier of government. The section provides thus: “The system of local government by democratically elected local government councils is under this Constitution GUARANTEED; and accordingly, the Government of every State shall, subject to section 8 of this Constitution, ensure their existence under a Law which provides for the establishment, structure, composition, finance and functions of such councils.” (Emphasis added).

From the foregoing, it can be easily deduced that the Constitution has freely given the State Government powers to be directly in care of the Local Government Councils, to see to the establishment of new councils in accordance with the law, finance and structure them. It also provides clearly that the state shall ensure their existence and functioning. Does this provision, however, empower the state government to enact law which empowers the governor or the House of Assembly to suspend or remove the democratically elected officials of local government, for any reason whatsoever?

Our courts have made bold attempts to give answers to these posers.

In GOVERNOR OF EKITI & ORS V. PRINCE SANMI OLUBUNMO (2017) 3 NWLR (Part1551), where the state Governor, who purportedly relied on some sections of Ekiti State Local Government Administration (Amendment) Law, 2001 removed the democratically elected local government chairmen and officials in a radio announcement, the Supreme Court held that the provisions of the state law relied upon was in violation of Section 7(1) of the 1999 Constitution and cannot stand by virtue of Section 1(3); meaning that the removal was illegal and unconstitutional.

In driving home the point, the Supreme Court painstakingly explained that the system of local government by democratically elected local government council conferred sacrosanctity on the election of such officials whose electoral mandates steamed from the will of the people — and cannot be arbitrarily taken away by the Governor or state machineries. The court further held that “the election of such officials into their offices and their tenures are clothed with constitutional force. They cannot therefore be abridged without breaching the Constitution”. See also Eze v Governor of Abia State. 4 (2014) NWLR (PT 1426) 192

The conclusion drawn from the judicial precedents above is that democratically elected Local Government officials cannot be arbitrarily removed under any guise by state machineries the same way members of the National Assembly or the President cannot validly remove the Governors.

Even if the Constitution has empowered the State to ensure the existence of local government councils, it does not extend to removing a people democratically chosen by the electorates. Indiscriminately removing elected officials, usually for selfish political reasons, is nothing other than abuse of power, a show of dictatorship and governmental recklessness. Local government officials voted in by the people cannot be forced away from office through removal by either the Governor or the legislature before the expiration of their tenures. They lack the vires to do so.

The Ogun State House of Assembly, I am sure, would have relied on some of its laws which empower them to singlehandedly remove elected representatives of the people in the Local Government Councils. Let it be made clear to them that the law relied upon is invalid, null and void as it violates the spirit of Section 7(1) of the 1999 Constitution, as held in the Prince Olubunmo’s case (supra). Consequently, the purported suspension of the Local Government executives cannot stand for its illegality.

If the intention of the Ogun State House of Assembly were to be just, why not just invite and investigate them before suspension? Most humbly, I have consistently held the view that suspension (pending the outcome of an investigation) is a punishment. Suspending a person alleged to have committed an offence before the outcome of an investigation will occasion nothing other than miscarriage of justice.

Like we have it in our criminal jurisprudence that a person accused of a crime is innocent until the court says otherwise, the suspension of the officials before the outcome of the investigation is unfair, illegal and has undermined the presumption of innocent our Constitution, under Section 36(5), granted accused persons.

Thus, the suspension is not only invalid and unconstitutional, it has also deprived the suspended officials the right to fair hearing which is a cardinal principle of natural justice. See Adeyemi v. State (1991) 6 NWLR Pt. 195, p.1 SC

Without prejudice to what the Ogun State laws say as regard suspension of local government officials by the House of Assembly, it is a constitutional aberration to suspend an official before investigation and before hearing his side of the story (a breach of the natural justice principle of “audi alterem partem”), as suspension is considered a form of “sanction and punishment”. Should an accused person, presumed innocent under the law, be subjected to such punishment coming in form of suspension?

If the intention of the lawmakers were honest and innocent, they could have been investigated without suspension — and they have no right to suspend, after all. The correlation between the allegations and the hasty suspension of Local Government Councils and LCDAs elected officers, all at once is illegal, unconstitutional, suspicious and despicable.

The motive of the lawmakers is suspicious and must be put to serious legal check. The lawmakers should be careful of setting a dangerous precedent that might consume our democracy.

As a passionate Nigerian from Ogun State, we shall not fold our hands to allow the state government (as the House of Assembly is part of the government), to encroach on the Constitution and disrespect the rule of law. At this point in Ogun State, we need leaders who will eschew political bitterness and get focused with serious business of governance.

As a state blessed with great legal minds, the government must arm itself with sound and progressive legal advisers who will always guide and guard the government and its policies. The state, at this juncture needs circle of legal hands who will help the government use the law as a tool for social engineering as against an instrument to persecute, oppress and punish the masses and political opponents.

In the final analysis, it is advocated that in the interest of justice and the rule of law, the suspension must be lifted as it cannot stand the test of legality. For no matter how fine the policies of an administration is, the failure to respect the law will befall disaster and retrogression on the government.

To put an end to the rubber-stamping of Local Government councils by the State Governments, there should be serious constitutional amendments that will guarantee local government autonomy in Nigeria.

Festus Ogun

