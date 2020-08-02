Political Issues
Olumide Akpata: The Breaker of Thirty Years Record -By Olayinka Abdurrazzaq
Though there is no provision in the NBA Constitution which provides that an NBA president must a SAN, yet the convention and custom that NBA’s president must be a SAN has made us forget the settled provision of constitution that provides for universal suffrage for almost thirty years now.
The rule of law and democracy has become the major features of any civilized society, without which anarchy and tyrant may delve in which can call for unrest and distruption of a nation.
In Nigeria, the problem of law is lesser than that of convention. It has gotten to the extent that law is no more in active where the convention is acting. The illustration is the exact of what is happening in Nigeria and it is really affecting the practice of democracy.
Convention and Law are two different things. Convention should be passive where the law is active. But it is pathetic that the reverse is the case in the country of ours. The fear of not violating a non-enforceable convention has made us dust the face of law which its enforcement is beyond a doubt.
This system has become rampant in Nigeria. If the grundnorm (Constitution) is not saved from the punishment of convention, what will be that of NBA Constitution? The one that receives its validity from the grund norm.
Though there is no provision in the NBA Constitution which provides that an NBA president must a SAN, yet the convention and custom that NBA’s president must be a SAN has made us forget the settled provision of constitution that provides for universal suffrage for almost thirty years now.
The victory of Akpata is not only a victory but a memorable history. His victory can be likened to that of President Buhari, who defeated a party rulling for sixteen years of unprecedented. NBA has been rulling for thirty years by SANs. Change has now come to reset the long time history and set new goals for the young lawyers.
This result represents a sudden change in the order, as Akpata is now the first non-SAN to lead the Nigerian Bar Association in years. Jubilations and rejoice from members of the NBA indicate that there has been a long-standing hunger for a paradigm shift. And now it appears many of the association’s members have a good reason to be excited.
Congratulations, dear boss. I wish you an outstanding success in this assidous task you are about to head. May God lead you through to have a breakthrough administration. Once again, congratulations Olumide Akpata. Esq, the new elected President of the NBA.
#NBA
#Olumide Akpata
Olayinka Abdurrazzaq is a 300 level law student, University of Ilorin/ Writer.
Trending Articles
On The 7th Of February 2018 Vladimir Putin Tested Donald Trump—And Ended Up With A Bloody Nose -By Joe Dauda
In my last major article (US President Donald Trump Is Very Greedy) I provided evidence from his first term and...
Russia Pledges Support For West African States -By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh
In his concluding words, Gnassingbé pointed to another area as fighting against terrorism and security in West African region. He...
Installation of Russian Reactor Vessel in Egypt -By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh
In line with Egypt Vision 2030, this event confirms Egypt's role as a regional energy hub and aligns with our...
Lean Carbon, Just Power: Why a small, temporary rise in African carbon emissions is justified to reach the continent’s urgent electrification needs -By Louis Strydom
Africa does not seek permission to pollute. It seeks permission to end energy poverty quickly while peaking emissions early. That...
Wike and the Soldiers -By Ariwoola Samuel Akinwale
This shows the rot of regressive practices in our institutions. Nothing captures the way forward for us like the visceral...