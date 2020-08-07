Letters
Open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari -By Sheikh Daood Imran
The fact that Nigeria had spoilt beyond repair is visible while corruption keep advancing territory and gaining more ground, that an anti-corruption agency (EFCC) was recently linked to corrupt practices.
It is very realistic that the anti-corruption war which your administration had over the years stood to brush up and thrim out through certain strategical measures you have mapped out in recent times, had touched the hearts and gave more inspiration for all Nigerians to believe and have fate in you as an actualiser of a better and corruption-free Nigeria.
Detailing the highly commendable and credible raid on corrupt public office holder over the years since the commencement of your administration in 2015 clears all doubt on your your mission to mopp up Nigeria from the stains of indiscipline among parliamentarians and those at the corridors of power who for no reason identify themselves as Landlords through out the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Frankly speaking, there are more shafts in grains than you might think, alot may not be said but a way out from the consignment of indiscipline and immorality residence in Nigeria requires a proper handing over of your honourable office to a Godfearing, and masses-friendly fellow like yourself towards immortalising your anti-corruption war; it is an understatement that handing over power improperly will sink your anti-corruption mission, it will bury it forever.
Mr. President sir, every Nigerian keep hope alive on you, for a better Nigeria, as the starter and finisher, it is expected of you to change baton judiciously, having in mind your long time derided masses who constitute 80% of inhabitants of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
To this effect it is important to submit to your eminence sir, that, to clean our excreta we need water not unrine, as cleanliness of our littered Nigeria required; a square peg does not fit a round hole.
Achiving this, is detestable to successfully delivering a better Nigeria to all and sundry.
Consequent of this, the highly inflammable Nigeria, needs to move on with the best personality not for the few Landlords but for the 200 Million people of Nigeria
