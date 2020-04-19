Professors In Nigeria And Prospects In Our Ingenuity -By Onoriode ovie

Since the outbreak of the novel Covid-19 pandemic, which is currently ravaging the world since, December 2019, Professor and Scientists in Nigeria and world respectively, have not rested. Most recently, scientists and genetics have traced the origins of the virus to south Wuhan in China, while others are working round the clock to develop vaccine to curtail the spread of the novel pandemic.

Nigeria Professor and scientists are not left in quest of finding solution to novel corona virus. Shortly after the Nigeria minister of health, announced, that any Professor or scientist with a cure of the ravaging corona virus pandemic, will be awesomely rewarded. On 2th of march 2020, Professor Maurice Mmaduakolam Iwu, a Nigerian professor of Pharmacognosy, came out with his own finding of the cure to the novel coronal virus pandemics, which is undergoing scrutiny in United state, and other scientists in various field are in the field gathering data, running analysis, fact checking results, monitoring the various mutation of the virus. Science is a blessing from God.

Advertisement

More so, another, Nigerian alternative trado-medical practitioner, Prof. Joseph Akpa has claimed that he has found a cure for the pandemics, while another Kaduna-based scientist, Professor Ayodele Israel Adeleye, insisted that he had found a solution to the deadly COVID – 19 pandemic, urging the Federal Government to produce five victims for free treatment to further prove his claim. Regrettably, the African traditional medicine has been relegated to the back seat due to over reliance on Orthodox medicine, which has now been proven inadequate in a period of crises. Our local ingenuity in medication should as a matter of necessity, be revisited, the world would not remain the same after Covid-19.

Just yesterday another Professor, Cyril Otoikhian, form the department of genetics and animals breading at Novena University ogume, Delta state, made thought provoking revelation about the virus.

The seasoned academic has also given verifiable facts that would improve the race to defeat a common enemy. Nigeria professor has shown that they can competes with other professor around the globe ,even when the academic environment is not enabling.

Advertisement

Covid-19 may turn out to be the catalyst for a paradigm shift in research, and optimization of local ingenuity in Nigeria.