Quick Comparison Between Trump Speech Against COVID-19 With Nigeria Response -By Buhari Aminat

Refer to Trump as the most arrogant president ever in the history of America, but the “God bless America” never cease to end his very speech, unlike a country in Africa I come from, where the citizens are proud with sorrow and the leaders are so blind to the existing dynamics of the world.

When Donald Trump replied to the pandemic, of the corona Virus, with reduction in taxes, interests rates, and free bank charges to the those in business, affected by the current global virus, which took its growth from wu Han China. Here in Nigeria, the phrase from the minister of petroleum was “Prepare for hardships in the coming month” so sad to be a Nigerian at this time.

But how do we blame the tailored speech delivered by one who was just fix at a position rather than be merited, a country where there are thinkers governed by non thinkers but greedy chameleon, who only think of the moment and understand nothing however of government.

It is a shame, that while other countries are attending to this outbreak with emergency crew and hands far reaching, the Nigerian government is busy discussing about oil prices, then APC chairman screaming if deposed then he would tell Nigerians who the man in Abuja is, so terrible once more been a Nigerian.

The weeks coming would actually be one important in the affairs of the country since oil constitute more than 90% of Nigerians revenue, and China been one of her major trade mate, we can’t seem to however know what to do apart from diversification which is long over due. My grief was further compounded when I listen to callers responses on one of her local radio stations.

I was not only sad been a Nigeria but for the first I totally felt inferior as a black man.