RCCG, Adeboye, Daddy Freeze & the Tower of Babel of Haughtiness -By Nneka Okumazie

There is a lot of confidence with smartness. There is an abundance of strength with a collection of smarts. There’s a convincing and fascinating power with exceptional smartness.

The magic of smartness stokes extensive appeal. It is almost impossible to be really smart and be – really – humble.

There is a process of the mind, throwing thoughts at stuff. There are multiple questions, observations, corroborations, etc. looking to answer much. There is the continuous search for stuff, to lead the mind to answering existing questions.

There are several situations people think the same. There are similar smartness and predictable intelligence. There is also diverse smartness at a purpose.

Sometimes, smartness is powerful. Sometimes, smartness is powerless. The same smartness that can be valuable can miss it and make mistakes.

There are always known unknowns with smartness, and unknown unknowns. There are always smart people in every generation.

Although everyone seems smarter now with the help of technology, there’s always the desire by certain smart people to outsmart the Creator.

Some adapt the Scriptures to defend things against the Creator. Some used the evidence-based model of the world to make assumptions about the Creator. But GOD is in Heaven. GOD is a Spirit.

There is the common absentmindedness in the world that things can be true but not – exactly – provable.

People reap what they sow, and there is no accepted model for it.

Yes, some people seem good – obviously not reaping anything bad. What seems good is their strength – affected or not. However, they may be starved, sometimes, of happiness, peace, harmony, joy, companionship, loyalty, acceptance, etc. Things happening to them others may not see, or connect.

No one gets away with anything bad, no matter what it seems. There may be escape from disgrace, the law, or whatever else, but it comes back – how, who exactly knows? But it does.

So doing good, meekness, righteousness, etc. are like showing mercy on one’s self; because every time wickedness or evil is avoided, there is something uncreated for later – to never happen.

Yes, for some, things fall apart quickly, for others it doesn’t, and yes, there are situations that life is just life, but sometimes, smartness is to think that doing bad stuff in an untraceable way means over, it isn’t.

It is possible to argue and want proof, but some people convincingly found that it was what they did at some point that led to something else, later on.

Smartness is great, but it is better to learn other things besides it to understand things beyond smartness.

No one is ever smart or right going against the LORD. The consequences are always unpredictable. [Judges 16:20, And she said, The Philistines [be] upon thee, Samson. And he awoke out of his sleep, and said, I will go out as at other times before, and shake myself. And he wist not that the LORD was departed from him.]

