RCCG, COVID-19: Christianity Moment, Recession and Closet Christians -By Nneka Okumazie

There are so many smart people who often think that the true Christian Faith is brainwashing, or foolishness.

They seem to have endless materials to mock the Christian Faith, and have things to show their own – physical – superior prowess.

But, with the COVID-19 pandemic, Christianity is having a moment – not to gloat about a collective problem or judge others that it’s punishment for sin, but to watch as those who have confidence in their ability, position or possession shudder at the risks of the pathogen.

There are those who have enough money to overrun problems that – for now, all they have seem worthless. There are those who have so much knowledge and extended expertise, but remain as confused as an illiterate.

There are counselors, who underestimated the virus that their strategy turned into foolishness.

There are star corporations who, like in a battle, can sling a stone at the hair – and it will not miss, that have found their might useless and are so quiet, so obscure in this plague.

It can be said that the mighty have fallen and the weapons of war have perished.

The virus is as darkness that has covered the earth. The powerful is afraid, the powerless also.

The corridors of power – globally have seen the virus.

Advanced medicine that has fascinated the world is overwhelmed.

Things seem bleak.

There are individuals who know that all they have is this world, so they do everything for advantage, but their treasure is threatened.

Collective gloom is on world headlines. Some news points towards extreme grim.

The true Christian Faith is a lot of things, one of which is Hope beyond this world. The righteous have been promised would shine like the sun in the Kingdom of their Father, so regardless of individual or structural darkness – at any point in life, the look is unto JESUS.

Lots of critics would be praying in secret for now. Lots of mockers would try to come to GOD, frightfully.

But true Christianity is always to accept that the Word of GOD as wise and the connection of humans thereof is wisdom. Reasoning otherwise, against the Word of GOD, is foolishness.

There are so many unknowns and uncertainties with the SARS-CoV-2.

Haters of Christ have no idea, those who don’t believe have no idea, even those who think they are smart have no idea.

Maybe those calling Christians stupid should reexamine their intellectual limitations – in this confusing pandemic.

Maybe those fighting false health information should also avoid saying what they don’t know about the true Christian Faith.

GOD is a Spirit.

An individual faced a devastating tragedy, but spoke about his Father. [Job 9:12, Behold, He taketh away, who can hinder Him? who will say unto Him, What doest Thou?] [Job 19:25, For I know that my Redeemer liveth, and that He shall stand at the latter day upon the earth:]