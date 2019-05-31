RCCG, Timi Dakolo & Daddy Freeze: Touch Not My Anointed? -By Nneka Okumazie

Yes, there are super fake pastors, false prophets, strange spiritualties and all unrighteousness, but there is no ministry of criticism in the body of Christ.

Christ, on earth, answered Pharisees, Sadducees, etc. but His focus was on repentance, forgiveness, holiness, baptism, etc.

He went about doing good. He wrought healing, deliverance and salvation. He grew hope and faith for many. He had antagonists who eventually stoked His purposed sacrifice.

He sometimes left their midst. He sometimes asked questions that led to them excuse themselves.

Still, Christ was merciful and compassionate. Christ didn’t bring immediate judgment against them. Christ had extraordinary humility. Christ, on earth, was the example of life in total perfection.

Christ said to go ye into the world; be witnesses unto Him. Christ didn’t say go ye to criticize people, or go ye to cause confusion.

Christ talked about those who would cast out demons in His name, but not of Him. Christ talked about false prophets [wolves]. The patience of GOD, for all, in an era of grace, covers the very wicked and the barely saved.

However, Christ doesn’t want criticism to be anyone’s focus. It is not to go around judging people, or condemning them. It is to preach and to say repent, and to say without holiness, pure heart no seeing GOD. Not to keep blaming, finding fault, looking for whose eyes to remove what log.

The reason is because focus on hatred, or criticism, would eventually spill to those doing it right with Christ.

Christ faced criticisms, but did far better than those that came against Him. The Church of GOD is under attack but they’re better than their critics and have positive impact.

Lots of people keep complaining about the kinds of people that go to Church, or what they see. They use it as a story to paint the entire Church badly.

But first, JESUS is the Author and the Finisher of [the Christian] Faith. Christ chose disciples from humans – with all the tendencies. It wasn’t a mistake or a smudge on purpose. Some had little faith, some didn’t seem to be fasting and praying, some loved sleep, some were frightened, some were doubtful, etc.

There are pretenders in Church. There are hypocrites, sinners, incombustibles [those who won’t change no matter the Word of GOD they hear], etc.

The Scriptures says to work out salvation with fear and trembling.

It also said, serve the LORD with fear. So Salvation is personal. The Spirit of Truth is also personal. Discerning Spirit is personal. Watch and Pray is personal. Test every spirit is also personal.

If there is a fake pastor, false prophet or whatever, deceiving people who genuinely think they are of GOD, the mercy of the LORD may spare the worshippers but judgment will not miss the deceiver.

How is it possible to have a ton of chicanery, but some individuals would think Church?

The ultimate goal of many false prophets is to turn many away from Christ, but truly devout Christians must always watch and continue steadfastly in prayer.

There is a side of GOD. At any point, genuine Christians must ask what side they are.

, Then Moses stood in the gate of the camp, and said, Who [is] on theside? [let him come] unto me. And all the sons of Levi gathered themselves together unto him.]

There is also the question genuine Christians think or ask: are you for us, or against us? [Joshua 5:13, And it came to pass, when Joshua was by Jericho, that he lifted up his eyes and looked, and, behold, there stood a Man over against him with his sword drawn in his hand: and Joshua went unto him, and said unto him, [Art] thou for us, or for our adversaries?]

It is true that things are done in Faith to GOD, and that Christ did no might works at a location because of their unbelief, still, all must test things with the Scriptures.

GOD does not provide the opportunity to sin. No matter what sin it is, or why, it is not the Spirit of GOD.

People are anointed of GOD, but anointing varies. Even powerful prophets in the Old Testaments related differently to GOD, not the exact same pattern.

It is better to leave several kinds of judgment to GOD.

Science and technology solves what science and technology solves. But science and technology, with all the advances, has not solved bitterness, wickedness, evil, envy, unknown intentions, hate, deceit, greed, pride, lust, etc.

Also, love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control, would make the world a far better place. So it is important to speak about the repentance for the Kingdom of GOD is at hand. [Ephesians 4:15, But speaking the truth in love, may grow up into Him in all things, which is the Head, [even] Christ:]

