Re: Confusion As Mechanics, Pupils Battle For Space In Enugu Crumbling School -By Brown Justice

I read the feature story published in The Punch Newspaper of March 2nd, 2020, in which the news medium claimed that mechanics, drivers and pupils are struggling for space in a primary school located in the Emene area of Enugu State with great amusement because I already know the objective, the sponsors of the story seeks to achieve.



However, anyone that have closely followed news developments from Enugu State in the past six months would have noticed that there is a deliberate and sustained efforts by some politicians and other vested interests in the state to demarket, denigrate and discredit the unprecedented and integrated developments and reforms currently going on in the Coal City State.



These are people who never want the state to make headway in creativity and innovation as well as change from bad old system to new systems as the realities of the 21st century demand.



For Instance, before the fake story was planted in the Punch Newspaper to embarrass and make mockery of the educational policy of the state government, a group of private school owners under the aegis of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools NAPPS had gone to the state Ministry of Education to plead with the government to rescind it’s decision to close down over 100 schools that did not meet up with the requirements of the new education policy of the state government.



Below is a quote from the request made to the government by the association during their visit: ”Our people are crying because of the substandard schools that were closed … We plead that the schools closed should be allowed to operate till the end of the session.” see Vanguard Newspaper of February 24, 2020.



But when the ministry refused to grant their plea and insisted that August 31st, 2020 remains the deadline for schools seeking approval in the state to meet the minimum standard of the state government or be shut down, Nigerians began to see planted stories against the education policies of the government in the media.



For Example, the sponsored fake news story claimed that 50 percent of the primary schools in Enugu State had no toilets, water, library, perimeter fence, chairs, books and security with leaky roofs where pupils sits on bare flour for learning.



Claims like these are nothing but false as the state is among the leading states in Nigeria with special focus on the primary and post primary schools in the country.



That is why the state’s education sector gets over 60 percent of the capital expenditure vote of it’s yearly budgets wheras the United Nations Scientific, Educational and Cultural Organisation UNESCO benchmark for developing nations is 30 percent.



Because the fake news story carries the Voice of Jacob but bears the Hands of Esau, this writer cannot outrightly say that NAPPS is behind it because expired politicians in the state who are looking for relevance have always tried to use special sentiments to hoodwink and incite the people against the government of the day.



Therefore, Nigerians should honourably disregard the planted fake story in the Punch Newspaper and other news outlets because Enugu State under the able leadership of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has one of the best and most conducive learning environments for primary and secondary schools in the country.



Great heights as such could only be possible because Enugu State is in the Hands of God!



Mr. Brown Justice, A Senior Media Executive writes from Achara Layout, Enugu State