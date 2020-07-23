Real Men Don’t Rape (Part 3) -By Mustapha Abdullateef (M.M)

“Kayoda! Kayoda! Kayoda ha! See person wey I carry matter come meet this night. What the heck are you thinking? Abeg say something, please. I’m loosing my man already, all because of sex.” Fresh tears roll down from her eyes as she stabbed me with words.

“Oh, I’m so sorry my dear Salima. You won’t believe I’ve gone far,” her attention restored mine to our previous chat a week before now. I embraced her with my tender hands and her head was on my irresistible shoulder. I flashback again on her last sentence the previous week. “Better, he better wait nani oo because sex no be food” hmmm! I let out some confusing air from my nasal cavity.

Ki lo tun dey? Ain’t you suppose to cuddle me with words? Won’t you let go off your worries and melt mine with your soft speech? Stop doing like a woman. I’m here all because of your help and stop pretending you didn’t see me crying.” She asked myriads question disbelieving my initial action.

Advertisement

We went on a silence camp and many questions started streaming on my head. While her head was still on my shoulder. I stylishly moved her to the “other room” and started playing with her weaving hair.

“What’s the matter between you and your fiancé this time?” I broke the silence with question.With her watery eyes she looks straight to my eyes and her nose stocked with mucus.

“Shebi nah my fiencé, Kasim. He said if truly I’m a virgin I should prove it. How can I do such?” She explained with another fresh tears escaped from her eyes.

Advertisement

“Please stop crying, I know you love him that’s why you’re worried. its okay.” I pet her with sweet names.

“What can I do to convince him that I truly love him, Kayoda? Love isn’t for sex alone, shebi?” She nodded her head affirmatively.

“This is an opportunity for me to crush this bea. After all, I have been a good friend for years even before she accepted Kasim as her man in spite all my efforts to win her heart.” inwardly I said.

I moved close to her, and asked her “did you trust him?”

Advertisement

“Of course, I do. Remember, he is my husband to be, if I didn’t trust him then why did I agree to be with him” she replied surprisingly. Good! Did you trust me too?” I asked her.

“Haha now! What’re you saying? You’re my childhood friend and we grown up together, remember? I trust you more than I trust him.” She affirmed.

Wow! This triggered my head and I moved close to her and kiss her forehead.

Advertisement

To be continued…©Abdullateefmustapha203@gmail.com